REAL ID Outreach Efforts to Help Passengers at Ontario International Airport

For the first time, DMV representatives will staff information-only booths, beyond the TSA checkpoint, every second and fourth week of the month on Wednesdays and Fridays. The goal of the partnership is to allow customers more time to ask questions and speak to DMV staff as they wait for their flights.

"We are bringing information directly to air travelers to explain their identification options to fly domestically," said Acting DMV Director Kathleen Webb. "Our partnership with Ontario International Airport is a win-win for both of us in ensuring passengers are adequately prepared to pass through airport security when the new federal ID requirements take effect October 2020."

"We're pleased to partner with DMV in raising awareness of REAL ID and how important it is going to be for the traveling public to update their driver license or identification card," said Mark Thorpe, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "These information booths are one more example of our commitment to making travel as convenient as possible for our customers."

Beginning October 1, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security will require passengers to show a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver license or identification card, to board flights within the United States.

The DMV staff working at the airport will be prepared to answer customer questions and provide valuable time saving information for customers wishing to visit a DMV field office to obtain a REAL ID. No applications for REAL ID driver licenses or identification cards will be accepted at the DMV information booth.

To apply, individuals must visit a DMV office and bring the following documents:

One Proof of Identity – Original or Certified



Original or Certified (Examples: Valid passport, birth certificate, etc.)

One Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of California Residency – Paper Copies

Paper Copies (Examples: Utility bill, cell phone bill, bank statement, vehicle registration card)

For a complete list of acceptable documents, visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov.

View and embed the REAL ID Application Guide video: https://youtu.be/eIMqo2hghSE

Timesaving Tips :

Customers are encouraged to fill out the online driver license application before their office visit: eDLapp.dmv.ca.gov

The DMV also offers Saturday service at 62 of its field offices throughout the state. Find the nearest office offering Saturday hours: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/fo/fo_sat_offices/

