Real Results, Real Reviews: Customers Earn Square 9 Top G2 Honors

Customer-Driven Recognition Highlights Measurable Gains in Efficiency, Visibility, and Workflow Automation

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Square 9 Softworks customers are driving several top awards for the company through G2 reviews, a platform that connects software buyers and sellers through real user feedback. Square 9 users continue to share how the company's AI-powered platform has reduced manual data entry, accelerated document workflows, and improved efficiency and visibility across their organizations.

Each category reflects the experiences of Square 9 customers and showcases success across organizations of all sizes.

Organizations leveraging Square 9 consistently report fast, effective implementations, friendly, knowledgeable service teams, and easy-to-use solutions that deliver measurable ROI. Whether managing invoices, contracts, order forms, or nearly any other document, Square 9 customers continue to highlight noticeable gains that directly impact their bottom line.

"Every review tells a story," said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "This recognition is not just about our offerings; it represents the tangible impact our customers are benefiting from every day. Their feedback drives our innovation and ensures we continue delivering solutions that meet their evolving needs."

Among the latest G2 recognitions, Square 9 earned distinctions, including:

Best Support Enterprise – ECM

Easiest Admin Enterprise – ECM

Leader – Document Management

Momentum Leader – Document Management

High Performer ECM, OCR, BPM, Onboarding

As organizations continue to prioritize new ways to manage information, Square 9 remains focused on delivering solutions that empower teams to work smarter, move faster, and scale with confidence.

Visit G2 Reviews to see more of what real customers are saying about Square 9.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions. For more information, please visit www.square-9.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit www.g2.com

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks