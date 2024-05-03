REAL SALT LAKE AND ALSCO UNIFORMS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO INCLUDE UTAH ROYALS

Alsco Uniforms to be part of the solution to growing Women's sports

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah soccer's two most prominent properties – Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake and the National Women's Soccer League's Utah Royals FC – are proud to announce a continuation of their partnership with Alsco Uniforms. Alsco Uniforms provides linen, floor mats, first aid and restroom supplies to America First Field and Zions Bank Training Center.

Alsco Uniforms

"As longtime sponsors of Real Salt Lake, we eagerly embraced the chance to support the Utah Royals, kicking off our commitment to advancing women's sports in Utah." Stated Ben Fox, Vice President, Sales & Marketing.

Fox continued by saying, "If we want to see Women's sports flourish, it's going to take a community of sponsors and fans coming out to the games. Alsco Uniforms wants to be part of the solution to growing Women's sports."

Alsco Uniforms will showcase its products throughout both facilities including table lines, towels, aprons, chef coats, floor mats, restroom and first aid supplies to help keep the stadium safe and clean and to create a better fan experience.

"The product and laundry services Alsco Uniforms provides to the Real Salt Lake staff ensures that we can provide a high-quality guest experience for all fans that join us at America First Field and Zions Bank Training Center'" said John Kimball, President of Real Salt Lake.

Utah Royals, President, Michele Hyncik adds "Alsco Uniforms was eager to extend its partnership to include the Utah Royals, we applaud their recognition of Women's Sports and willingness to be an early partner of the Royals."

Real Salt Lake and Utah Royas FC fans will learn why It Pays to Keep Clean with Alsco Uniforms when visiting America First Field and Zions Bank Training Center.

ABOUT ALSCO UNIFORMS:

Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean™ with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

ABOUT UTAH ROYALS FC

For the 2024 season and beyond, Real Salt Lake's Blitzer / Smith ownership groups have partnered to bring the National Women's Soccer League back to Utah, as Utah Royals FC return in the Spring. Led by Head Coach Amy Rodriguez, President Michelle Hyncik and Sporting Director Kelly Cousins, URFC aims to seize upon the success the NWSL enjoyed during its first iteration on the Wasatch Front from 2018-20 and grow the game to even greater heights going forward. Led by visionary sports business entrepreneur Jess Gelman – the founder of the Sloan Sports Analytics Institute, along with innovative NBA executive Daryl Morey – Utah Royals FC blazes new trails in 2024.

ABOUT REAL SALT LAKE

During the first week of January 2022, the RSL compendium of properties was acquired by global sports entrepreneur David Blitzer – who boasts interests in the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), the New Jersey Devils (NHL), the Cleveland Guardians (baseball) and the Washington Commanders (NFL) – as well as several European soccer entities, including Crystal Palace (England), FC Augsburg (Germany), Estoril (Portugal), ADO Den Haag (Netherlands), Alcorcón (Spain), SK Beveren (Belgium) and Brøndby IF (Denmark). The Blitzer group partners with Utah-based Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), which owns the Utah Jazz (NBA) and the soon-to-arrive Utah Hockey Club (NHL), led by Ryan Smith and including Dwyane Wade, among others.

Real Salt Lake recently kicked off its 20th Major League Soccer season, its third full season under Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni, who led the Utah side on an interim basis for the final 100 days in 2021. RSL is the lone Western Conference side to have advanced to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of the 2021, 2022 and 2023 campaigns, amassing 13 postseason appearances in the last 16 years, as well as on five occasions in the last six seasons.

