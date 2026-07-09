Reality Based Group Earns Taco John's International Service Partner of the Year Award

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Four-Year Partnership Reflects Shared Commitment to Operational Excellence and Guest Experience Across a Growing Franchise Network

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Based Group (RBG), a leading tech-enabled mystery shopping and customer experience improvement firm, announced that the RBG team has been honored by Taco John's International, Inc. as its Service Partner of the Year. The recognition was presented at a recent Taco John's company convention and reflects the team's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service, proactive partnerships, and measurable operational impacts across Taco John's franchise network.

Reality Based Group named Taco John's Service Partner of the Year : 4 years driving CX across 320+ locations. Post this taco john's on stage presenting partner of the year award to RBG.

For more than 56 years, Taco John's has built its legacy on the Frontier of West-Mex™ — a made-to-order, quality-ingredient experience serving communities that larger chains often overlook. With more than 320 restaurants across 21 states, the brand has earned recognition from both Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation's top chains to watch. President & CEO Heather Neary has been clear about the brand's growth thesis: the next chapter of restaurant expansion belongs to suburban and rural markets, places where Taco John's is already deeply rooted and where community trust is a genuine competitive advantage. At the same time, COO Jackie Secor has articulated a parallel priority: building the kind of operational consistency she calls "invisible excellence," the systems and standards that guests feel on every visit, even when they can't name exactly what went right.

Four years into their partnership, RBG has become embedded in Taco John's operations infrastructure, providing video mystery shopping and CX evaluation services that give franchise operators the visibility they need to close the gap between brand standards and daily execution.

Jackie Secor, COO at Taco John's , described the relationship as one built on trust and genuine accountability. "[The RBG team] tackles challenges swiftly and efficiently, always with a touch of exceptional hospitality — even when issues arise on our end. [They] provide invaluable guidance that aligns with our goals, driving results that matter. The team is committed to this brand and is quick to support."

Josh Stern, CEO of Reality Based Group, said: "This recognition is a reflection of what our team shows up to do every single day. Being named Service Partner of the Year by Taco John's is incredibly meaningful — it shows we've built a relationship built on trust, results, and genuine care for their brand. We're proud of this team and proud of the work we do together."

As Taco John's continues to grow its franchise footprint in communities where operational consistency and guest loyalty are essential to long-term success, RBG remains committed to providing the intelligence and coaching infrastructure that supports that mission.

About Reality Based Group

Reality Based Group (RBG) is a leader in tech-enabled video mystery shopping, providing businesses with powerful insights to enhance customer satisfaction and drive operational success. With advanced tools and expert analysis, RBG helps companies deliver exceptional service and build stronger relationships with their customers. To learn more, visit realitybasedgroup.com.

About Taco John's®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 300 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John's® has spent more than 56 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won't find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America*. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation's top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. *https://tacojohns.com/taco-johns-taco-bravo-named-best-fast-food-taco-in-annual-usa-todays-10best-survey/

MEDIA CONTACT: Monique Sadick

Reality Based Group

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SOURCE Reality Based Group