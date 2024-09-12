Reality Defender and Wolftech Partner to Empower Journalists and Media Professionals with Deepfake Detection Capabilities

NEW YORK and BERGEN, Norway, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender, an award-winning deepfake detection platform, and Wolftech, a story-centric workflow management system, today announced a partnership to integrate deepfake detection capabilities into the Wolftech platform.

Reality Defender and Wolftech

The collaboration enables Wolftech clients — most of which are media organizations and professionals — to seamlessly verify media files within their publishing workflow, ensuring the integrity of their journalistic work and preventing the spread of false information. By integrating Reality Defender's deepfake detection technology, Wolftech users can detect and flag manipulated media, further enhancing the overall quality and accuracy of their storytelling without leaving their publishing workflow.

"Reality Defender is proud to partner with Wolftech on empowering media professionals," says Reality Defender Co-Founder and CEO, Ben Colman. "Media and journalism is a core tenet of democracy, and as AI-generated disinformation rises, access to detecting deepfakes will help those in this field cut through deceptive and disinformative content."

Reality Defender's web platform and API is designed to detect deepfakes and AI-generated/manipulated media across audio, video, images, and text. This integration enables Wolftech users to benefit from enhanced storytelling integrity, as they can verify images and media within their existing workflow to prevent the spread of mis/disinformation.

This integration also increases efficiency by eliminating switching between platforms for verification and fact-checking, while simultaneously improving collaboration by ensuring all team members have access to accurate and verified information.

"For Wolftech, we see this integration as an important addition to our product to ensure journalists maintain accuracy and integrity when collecting background information and publishing stories," said Arne Berven, CEO of Wolftech. "We are excited to add another vital integration piece for our users to leverage and enhance their efficiency."

The integration is available today to existing Wolftech customers, allowing them to simply log in to their Wolftech account and access Reality Defender's robust deepfake detection features.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is an award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Reality Defender's cloud-based deepfake detection web platform and corresponding API empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

About Wolftech

Wolftech is providing market-leading, story-centric workflow management solutions to the largest media companies in the world, helping to enhance collaboration and efficiency in newsgathering and story creation.

Our collaborative planning modules focus on streamlining news, sports & entertainment productions for both short-form & long-form planning. This ensures greater transparency, story-sharing and overview of stories across departments, teams and locations, all whilst integrating seamlessly within existing workflows. Leveraging the incorporated booking module in the news planning system empowers clarity over resource availability & costs of both technical equipment and human resources including staff, freelancers and guests.

Ultimately, Wolftech provides administrative control and creative freedom.

Contact

Scott Steinhardt

Reality Defender

[email protected]

+17188645744

SOURCE Reality Defender