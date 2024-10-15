Reality Defender Announces Real-Time Video Deepfake Detection for Web Conferencing Platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender, the RSA Innovation Sandbox-winning deepfake and AI-generated media detection platform, announced today the addition of real-time video deepfake detection to its product offerings. Companies and teams combating fraud can now verify individuals on web conferencing platforms in real time, preventing prevalent and sophisticated social engineering attacks that are increasingly used by cybercriminals.

Reality Defender clients can now seamlessly use the platform's deepfake detection models to automatically verify if attendees on a call are real human participants and not using AI-generated tools to impersonate someone else. All detection is completed without leaving the conferencing app, with detection models scanning until a result is determined.

"Real-time video deepfake detection could not have arrived at a more crucial time," said Ben Colman, CEO and Co-Founder of Reality Defender. "As more high-profile incidents of fraud involving video conferencing occur around the world, teams need to know that they are indeed talking to real people. Our technology truly enables that to happen effortlessly and instantly."

The importance of real-time video deepfake detection was starkly illustrated in a recent call between a senator and a bad actor purporting to be a Ukrainian official . Earlier this year, a multinational financial firm allegedly lost $25 million over a Zoom call with deepfake participants . Fake callers, posing as real people, are now able to masquerade as legitimate individuals in real time, highlighting the need for effective detection and verification solutions like Reality Defender's technology.

The spread of deepfakes is causing significant harm both online and offline, making Reality Defender's technology more crucial than ever in the fight against fraud and disinformation. According to Accenture's Cyber Intelligence (ACI) researchers, threat actors are willing to spend more for higher-quality deepfakes, with prices reaching up to $20,000 per minute for high quality videos. Additionally, researchers have observed a 223% increase from Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2024 in the purchasing and selling of deepfake-related tools in major dark web forums, showing the immediate need for Reality Defender's AI-driven real-time detection capabilities in maintaining the trust and integrity of critical systems.

Real-time Video Deepfake Detection is now available in private beta for select Reality Defender clients. Interested teams and organizations can sign up for the public beta waitlist at realitydefender.com/rtv .

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is an award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Reality Defender's cloud-based deepfake detection web platform and corresponding API empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

