The Stage for 3D Artist: 2026 Reallusion's 3D Character Contest Returns with $45,000 in Prizes

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reallusion announced the 2026 Reallusion 3D Character Contest, offering a $45,000 prize pool, free 3-month access to the full Reallusion software suite, and bi-weekly premium content airdrops to qualified participants. Entries will be judged by an international panel including ZBrush Guide founder Pablo Muñoz and acclaimed visual effects artist Reza Sarkamari. Submissions are open now through August 31, 2026.

Watch this video to explore the groundbreaking designs and artistry of previous contest winners.

The 2026 Reallusion 3D Character Contest is now accepting submissions until August 31, with a total prize pool of $45,000 in cash and prizes.

10 Years, One Stage for 3D Character Artists

This marks the sixth time Reallusion has hosted its 3D Character Contest. Over the years, the competition has grown into one of the few remaining character art contests still actively run by a 3D software company.

The AI wave has swept across the entire 3D industry, and Reallusion is no exception. To adapt to this trend, the company has introduced AI-powered features across its product line, from Headshot's photo-to-model generation to AI-assisted content workflows. But for this contest, Reallusion is drawing a clear line: entries must be grounded in traditional 3D craftsmanship. Participants are welcome to use AI for concept art, reference generation, or as a creative aid in their process, but final submissions (renders, turntables, and animation clips) must be produced through conventional 3D workflows, not AI-generated output. The goal is simple: a level playing field where artistry and skill speak for themselves.

"The 3D industry is going through extraordinarily tough times in the age of AI. That's exactly why we keep running this contest. We want to give talented artists a stage to show the world what they can do."

— Charles Chen, CEO, Reallusion

Contest Categories: Five Ways to Compete

This year's competition continues the format established in the 2026 contest, with entries judged across five categories:

Best Character Design (Realistic)

Best Character Design (Stylized)

Best Character Animation (Realistic)

Best Character Animation (Stylized)

Best AccuRIG Character

All entries in the Character Design and Character Animation categories must use a Character Creator base as their foundation. Beyond that, artists are free to sculpt, retopologize, texture, and animate using any combination of tools in their pipeline.

The Best AccuRIG Character category is designed as the most accessible entry point to the contest. Participants simply rig their own character model using AccuRIG and present three to five posed variations. No additional Reallusion software is required, and the winning entries should best demonstrate the character's persona through these different poses.

Every submission across all categories must include behind-the-scenes documentation showing the creation process, whether through breakdowns, WIP screenshots, 3D wireframe models, time-lapse recordings, or written process notes. This provides the community with direct insight into how each work was made, and allows judges to see structural proof in design for final grading.

All entries will be reviewed and scored by the contest's international judging panel. This year, Reallusion has invited Pablo Munoz Gomez and Martin Klekner to judge on artistic quality, technical execution, and creative process.

Don't own any Reallusion software? That's not a barrier. Reallusion is offering every qualified participant free access to its full professional suite.

Portfolio Artist Program: Experience the Full Suite Software & Premium Content Airdrops

To welcome new talent and remove any barrier to participation, Reallusion is offering an exclusive Profiled Artist Program, a free 3-month fully licensed software workgroup to qualified applicants. The workgroup includes the full character creation and real-time animation toolkit, including:

Character Creator 5 Deluxe

iClone 8

Headshot 3

AccuFACE

ZBrush Face Tools

Auto Setup for Unreal, Blender, Maya, Marmoset Toolbag, 3ds Max, Unity, Omniverse

To speed your creation, in a first for the contest, Reallusion is also introducing bi-weekly content airdrops throughout the competition period. Every two weeks, one popular content pack will be added directly into participants' workgroups, giving creators an ever-growing library of production-ready characters, hairstyles, outfits, and motions to fuel their entries. Premium content access, such as Hair Builder, Casual 20, and other best-selling assets, is included in this contest timeframe for approved applicants. To let you experience the full power of the Reallusion ecosystem.

This section is specially designed for an established character artist background, the best chance to let us know you. To apply, simply submit an online form for review. Applications are accepted through July 31, 2026, and workgroup access remains active until the contest concludes. The earlier you apply, the more time that you will have to work with.

A $45,000 Prize Pool Sponsored by Industry Giants

This year's event is backed by a powerhouse roster of industry leaders, offering a combined $45,000 in cash and prizes. Reallusion is honored to partner with NVIDIA, Maxon, Epic Games, Unity, Houdini, MSI, Western Digital, and CenterGrid to provide contestants with the professional hardware, cloud resources, and software support needed to bring their visions to life.

Beyond the Prizes: Career-Defining Exposure

In addition to cash and hardware, distinguished contestants will be featured across popular 3D media outlets and magazines through dedicated articles and promotional highlights. Selected artists may also be invited to join Reallusion's digital content ecosystem to monetize their work or collaborate on official showcase projects. Submit your entry before August 31, 2026, to win big! For more information on rules, prizes, and how to apply for free software and content airdrops, visit the official contest page.

SOURCE Reallusion Inc.