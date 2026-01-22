Really Great Reading and OxEd Expand Access to Evidence-Based Literacy Solutions Across Mississippi

State approval equips districts statewide to adopt the Science of Reading–aligned Tier II and Tier III interventions

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading (RGR) and OxEd, a University of Oxford spinout known for oral language assessment and instruction, today announced that their joint literacy solution has been approved by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), expanding access to evidence-based reading instruction for districts statewide.

MDE's approval confirms that RGR's foundational literacy solutions for PreK–12, along with integrated OxEd oral language tools, align with the Mississippi College and Career Readiness Standards (MCCRS). As a result, the combined programs are now included on the Mississippi State Board of Education's list of pre-approved vendors for Tier II and Tier III academic interventions, equipping districts across the state to adopt the solutions to support student outcomes.

Grounded in the Science of Reading, RGR's structured literacy programs provide systematic, explicit instruction in phonemic awareness, phonics, and foundational skills that are essential for early and struggling readers. For more than two decades, RGR has supported educators in translating research into classroom practice through a defined scope and sequence designed to accelerate reading development and sustain long-term gains. In 2024, OxEd & Assessments (OxEd) and Really Great Reading partnered to integrate a globally validated oral language solution into RGR programs. Research shows OxEd's intervention can drive up to seven months of additional language growth, strengthening the foundations for literacy.

The need for effective, evidence-based literacy instruction remains urgent. While national results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) continue to highlight persistent challenges in reading achievement, Mississippi's approval reflects a growing emphasis on instructional solutions that demonstrate measurable impact—not just alignment.

"Literacy is at an inflection point, and approval alone is not the goal," said Karl Rectanus, CEO of Really Great Reading. "Districts deserve evidence that instruction is improving student outcomes. This approval expands access to solutions designed to help educators identify what works, strengthen instruction, and deliver measurable, sustained reading gains. That level of accountability has fueled the 'Mississippi Miracle', making the state a model for literacy success for all."

RGR's evidence-based literacy programs are designed to ignite orthographic mapping, strengthen decoding and word recognition, and support diverse learners, including Emergent Bilinguals and students with disabilities. When paired with OxEd's advanced oral language assessments and instructional tools, educators gain early insight into student needs and the ability to deliver personalized, data-informed instruction at both the whole-class level and within Tier II and Tier III interventions.

Recent analyses of RGR–aligned instruction have demonstrated statistically significant improvements in foundational reading skills, with gains sustained over time and observed across diverse student populations, including historically marginalized groups.

The joint RGR–OxEd literacy solution, along with RGR's foundational skills programs, meets Mississippi's pre-approved vendor requirements, including full alignment to MCCRS for English Language Arts; accessibility and assessment standards; and a demonstrated track record of effectiveness in improving student literacy outcomes.

About Really Great Reading (RGR)

Really Great Reading (RGR) is a leading provider of evidence-based literacy solutions grounded in the Science of Reading. For more than 20 years, RGR has partnered with educators, schools, and districts nationwide to deliver structured instruction, professional learning, and coaching that translate research into measurable, sustained reading outcomes. Supported by ESSA-aligned evidence, EdReports "green" ratings, and independent research demonstrating statistically significant impact—including for historically marginalized learners—RGR is committed to helping all students become confident, proficient readers. Learn more at www.reallygreatreading.com .

About OxEd & Assessment (OxEd)

OxEd is a University of Oxford spinout dedicated to translating decades of research on children's language and reading development into practical, school-based solutions. OxEd develops evidence-backed assessment tools, whole-class instruction, and targeted interventions proven to improve oral language and literacy outcomes for children. OxEd focuses on closing language gaps early, particularly for students who need the most support. Learn more at https://oxedandassessment.com/ .

SOURCE Really Great Reading