Really Great Reading Earns Utah Tier I Recommendation to Expand Evidence-Based Literacy Instruction Statewide

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading (RGR) today announced that its comprehensive literacy suite has been approved through Utah's Instructional Materials Review Process for Tier II and Tier III intervention. In addition, RGR's programs, when paired with Great Minds Arts & Letters®, have earned a Tier I recommendation through the Utah Instructional Materials Commission, expanding districts' access to aligned core and intervention literacy solutions.

Utah's Tier I recommendation confirms that RGR's programs align with the Utah Core Standards and meet the state's criteria for high-quality instructional materials. This designation allows districts statewide to use RGR's literacy solutions for core classroom instruction when paired with Great Minds.

This approval builds on RGR's established presence in Utah. Previously approved for supplemental K–2 instruction in phonological awareness and phonics, the RGR suite now extends to K–2 intervention and Tier I core instruction in partnership with Great Minds for Grades K–5. RGR is also approved as a teacher resource for Pre-K, supporting a cohesive, suite-based approach for early and developing readers.

"Literacy outcomes matter most when instruction is delivered consistently and evaluated transparently," said Karl Rectanus, CEO of Really Great Reading. "Utah's Tier I recommendation expands access to evidence-based solutions designed to strengthen foundational instruction and support measurable progress for students. RGR is committed to ensuring every student is joyfully learning to read in ways that support long-term success."

Grounded in the Science of Reading, RGR's structured literacy programs provide systematic, explicit instruction in phonemic awareness, phonics, and foundational skills that are essential for early and developing readers. For more than two decades, RGR has supported educators in translating research into classroom practice through a defined scope and sequence designed to accelerate reading development and sustain long-term gains.

The need for effective, evidence-based literacy instruction remains urgent. While Utah continues to perform above national averages on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) , recent results highlight ongoing challenges in reading achievement, reinforcing the importance of instructional materials that are well aligned, coherent, and backed by evidence of impact.

RGR's evidence-based programs are designed to ignite orthographic mapping, strengthen decoding and word recognition, and support diverse learners, including Emergent Bilinguals, English Learners, and students with disabilities. When implemented alongside Great Minds' Arts & Letters®, educators benefit from tightly aligned literacy resources that reinforce foundational skills such as phonics and decoding within a coherent core curriculum to support student outcomes.

About Really Great Reading (RGR)

Really Great Reading (RGR) is a leading provider of evidence-based literacy solutions grounded in the Science of Reading. For more than 20 years, RGR has partnered with educators, schools, and districts nationwide to deliver structured instruction, professional learning, and coaching that translate research into measurable, sustained reading outcomes. Supported by ESSA-aligned evidence, EdReports "green" ratings, and independent research demonstrating statistically significant impact—including for historically marginalized learners—RGR is committed to helping all students become confident, proficient readers. Learn more at www.reallygreatreading.com .

About Great Minds

Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation. Teachers and content experts write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. Great Minds curricula include Arts & Letters™ , Wit & Wisdom ®, Eureka Math² , PhD Science ®, and Geodes ® decodable books developed in cooperation with Wilson Language Training.

