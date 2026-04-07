Really Great Reading Approved for Kansas At-Risk Evidence-Based Programs List

Approval of RGR's comprehensive foundational literacy suite unlocks dedicated at-risk funding for Kansas districts committed to implementation—not just adoption

TOPEKA, Kan., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading (RGR) today announced that its comprehensive suite of foundational literacy solutions has been approved on the Kansas State Department of Education's (KSDE) At-Risk Evidence-Based Programs List. The approval spans Kindergarten through Grade 12 and covers the full arc of foundational skills instruction from early phonological awareness through advanced decoding.

The inclusion positions RGR's cohesive suite as a state-endorsed intervention solution for Kansas districts working to accelerate reading achievement among students most at risk of academic failure. The KSDE maintains a rigorously vetted list of programs that meet high standards for quality, effectiveness, and grade-level alignment.

According to 2024 NAEP scores, only 15% of low-income 4th graders in Kansas read proficiently—a figure that underscores both the scale of the challenge and the importance of directing at-risk dollars toward programs with a demonstrated evidence base.

"The urgency is clear. Reading is the gateway skill for every student, at every grade level," said Karl Rectanus, CEO of RGR. "Kansas has made meaningful commitments to closing literacy gaps for its most vulnerable learners by connecting at-risk funding to literacy programs aligned with evidence-based intervention. RGR is excited for the real work that supports educators and drives measurable outcomes for all students to joyfully learn to read."

Furthermore, RGR's literacy suite carries one of the strongest independent evidence stacks in the K–12 market. Holding an "all green" rating from EdReports—a distinction earned by fewer than 3% of reviewed products, RGR's programs are also aligned to ESSA evidence standards. A recent meta-analysis of RGR-aligned instruction demonstrates statistically significant and sustained improvements in foundational reading skills across diverse student populations. This approval also adds to a growing body of 17 state approvals that span Texas, Florida, Arkansas, and now Kansas.

For Kansas districts serving at-risk student populations, RGR's inclusion on the KSDE list means access to programs with the research base, implementation support, and educator professional development infrastructure that drives sustained, measurable gains in reading proficiency.

About Really Great Reading (RGR)

Really Great Reading (RGR) is a leading provider of evidence-based literacy solutions grounded in the Science of Reading. For more than 20 years, RGR has partnered with educators, schools, and districts nationwide to deliver structured instruction, professional learning, and coaching that translate research into measurable, sustained reading outcomes. Supported by ESSA-aligned evidence, EdReports "green" ratings, and independent research demonstrating statistically significant impact—including for historically marginalized learners—RGR is committed to helping all students become confident, proficient readers. Learn more at www.reallygreatreading.com.

SOURCE Really Great Reading