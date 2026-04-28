RGR Launches Orbit to Fill Critical Gap in Scaling Literacy Skills for Intermediate Readers

New curriculum moves students from reading words to understanding them—building the knowledge and language skills needed for success with complex text in upper elementary and secondary grades.

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading (RGR) today announced the launch of Orbit, a new curriculum designed to address a persistent and widely recognized challenge for all districts in literacy skill-building: the gap between accurate decoding and full comprehension.

"Too many students reach upper elementary able to decode—but not able to fully understand what they read," said Karl Rectanus, CEO of Really Great Reading. "The Science of Reading is often reduced to phonics, but word reading gains don't automatically translate to comprehension. Orbit closes that gap—helping students turn word knowledge into real literacy outcomes."

While many students learn to read words accurately in the early grades, far fewer develop the ability to understand complex text. National data shows that many are not reading proficiently by fourth grade and struggle to read to learn in middle and high school—revealing a gap between word reading and meaning-making.

Orbit helps teachers and students close the gap.

"I've seen growth not only in my students, but in myself as well—gaining confidence with the program, tools, and teacher-led instruction," said Jona Jones, a teacher at Post Elementary School in City, Texas, "Because of this, I truly believe we'll make meaningful progress in closing gaps as students prepare for the next year."

Designed for Real Classrooms — Built to Scale

Orbit is built to work within the realities of classroom instruction while supporting consistency across classrooms and schools:

Integrates into existing literacy blocks

Uses consistent, repeatable routines

Supports both Tier 1 core instruction and Tier 2 intervention

Reinforced through lessons, digital tools, and professional learning

This design helps districts strengthen alignment and reduce variability in literacy instruction.

A Critical Step in a Connected Literacy System

Orbit extends RGR's broader approach to literacy: building a connected system that supports consistent instruction and measurable outcomes. From foundational decoding to advanced word knowledge, RGR's solutions are designed to work together to help districts move from fragmented programs to a more coherent approach. Orbit brings that system into the grades and skills where students are most likely to fall behind, addressing the language demands of complex text.

Learn more about Orbit

Discover how Orbit helps students move from decoding to comprehension—and unlock success in preparation for complex text. Visit: reallygreatreading.com/orbit

About Really Great Reading (RGR)

Really Great Reading (RGR) is the first literacy outcomes organization focused on dramatically improving how students learn to read by translating research into real results in classrooms. The company helps schools and districts deliver consistent, effective instruction at scale through a connected system of curriculum, data, and professional learning. For more than 20 years, RGR has supported educators nationwide with solutions grounded in the Science of Reading and validated by ESSA-aligned evidence, EdReports "All Green" ratings, Rivet Learning–approved professional development, and independent research demonstrating statistically significant impact for learners from all backgrounds. Learn more at www.reallygreatreading.com.

SOURCE Really Great Reading