REALM Purchases 57,967-SF Mixed-Use Property in Vista, CA

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM has purchased a 57,967 square-foot office, medical and restaurant property, known as Melrose Plaza, located in Vista, CA. This property is immediately adjacent to the 78 freeway on a large 5-acre site and is 97% occupied by community-focused tenants including Tri-City Medical, Exodus Healthcare, and Denny's. The Seller was represented by Jeff Abramson at Lee & Associates. The Melrose Plaza acquisition represents REALM's sixth transaction of 2020.

According to Travis King, REALM's founder and CEO: "The Melrose Plaza acquisition provides an outstanding opportunity to acquire a well-located property with significant embedded value that has not traded in over 40 years."

REALM is a preeminent private wealth real estate platform, providing direct real estate investments to family offices, RIAs and private banks. REALM aims to unlock embedded value and generate durable cash flow from commercial real estate spanning all property types. Headquartered in Solana Beach, California, REALM is led by a team of seasoned commercial real estate experts with more than $3.2 billion of transactional experience spanning 25 years.

www.REALMLP.com

For more information, please email Travis King, Chief Executive Officer, at [email protected].

Related Images

image1.png

aerial-melrose-plaza.jpg

Aerial - Melrose Plaza

SOURCE REALM

Related Links

http://www.REALMLP.com

