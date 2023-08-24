RealNex, RealINSIGHT Marketplace Open New Syndication Channel

Expands Exposure, Grows Listing Pool, Adds Auction Capability

STAFFORD, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex is pleased to announce the expanded breadth of its MarketPlace listing syndication capability with the addition of CW Capital's RealINSIGHT Marketplace. The new channel will enable the RealNex community to gain exposure to an additional 100,000 of the most active buyers and agents in the commercial real estate industry.

Part of the RealINSIGHT family of technology solutions, Marketplace showcases For Sale listings to an engaged community of high probability prospects. What's more, the marketing capabilities can be enhanced with a highly efficient and most effective on-line auction capability.

"We are dedicated to driving transactional liquidity and efficiency. Partnering with CW Capital and their RealINSIGHT Marketplace further enhances those capabilities for our clients," said RealNex CEO Jeffrey Finn. "More than just the additional exposure in the Marketplace, the capability to easily transition to an intensive, streamlined on-line auction capability brings another level of transparency. In transitional markets such as we are in, full market exposure and a competitive bidding process is often the best solution."

With RealNex, brokers can manage their entire workflow. Driven from a robust commercial real estate centric CRM, users maintain all their property and client information to generate business and manage deals. They can readily leverage their data to create authoritative financial analyses and elegant marketing collateral as well promote offerings to a dynamic, rapidly expanding marketplace.

"With the rapid growth and success of our Marketplace, we have established a vast pool of very aggressive buyers looking for a wide variety of commercial real estate investment opportunities," noted James Shevlin, President RealINSIGHT. "The addition of the RealNex Marketplace For Sale listings will substantially grow our pool of offerings and be of keen interest to our community."

For its clients, RealNex provides a complete set of solutions for commercial real estate brokerage professionals. The full RealNex Navigator includes a public Commercial Property MarketPlace, Immersive 3D Virtual Reality, a CRM, a fully integrated marketing center with comprehensive lease and investment analyses and a powerful tenant rep tour book and leasing agent transaction management app.

About RealNex

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve marketplace efficiency, transparency, and liquidity. For more information, please visit https://realnex.com

About RealINSIGHT

RealINSIGHT is an affiliate company of CW Capital, one of the largest and most recognized special servicers in the United States. This background makes us uniquely suited to provide CRE software solutions to leading lenders. Our team's combination of skillsets has created a robust lending and asset management platform that leverages technology to drive business forward.

