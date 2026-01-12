RealTime eClinical Solutions Appoints Jeff Kozloff as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime eClinical Solutions, a leader in clinical research software technology, today announced that Jeff Kozloff has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer, supporting the company's next phase of growth. Jeff brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across pharmaceutical, clinical, and commercial software. He has scaled multiple investor-backed companies through critical growth phases, including serving as CEO of Verilogue and TrialScope, both of which achieved successful strategic exits to publicly traded acquirers. He also serves as Chairman of the Board at ProofPilot.

"I'm thrilled to join RealTime at such an exciting time for the company and the clinical research industry," said Jeff Kozloff, CEO of RealTime eClinical Solutions. "RealTime has built a powerful platform and a strong reputation for partnering closely with sites, sponsors, and CROs. I look forward to working with this team to deepen those partnerships, deliver even greater value for customers, and continue advancing technology that helps trials run faster and more efficiently."

Jeff joins RealTime as the industry looks to accelerate digital transformation and look for more unified, intelligent platforms to support trial operations. RealTime's comprehensive eClinical suite, including CTMS, eReg and eISF, eSource, participant payments solutions, patient engagement solutions such as Text, eConsent, and the MyStudyManager Participant Portal, and Devana for study start up and data analytics, positions the company as a preferred partner for customers seeking faster trial activation, higher data quality, and more connected workflows. Jeff succeeds former CEO Stephen Johnson, who will retire after helping lead the company through a period of significant expansion over the last four years.

"RealTime is entering an exciting time as we continue to redefine how modern clinical trials are designed, initiated, and executed," said Rick Greenfield, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of RealTime. "Jeff's experience scaling healthcare technology companies and his deep understanding of the clinical research ecosystem make him the right leader for this stage. His vision aligns closely with our mission to help customers operate more efficiently and predictably."

Under Jeff's leadership, the RealTime team will continue advancing platform innovation, data intelligence, and capabilities that support performance across the full clinical trial lifecycle. With ongoing investment in workflow orchestration, analytics, and interoperability, RealTime remains focused on strengthening collaboration and outcomes for sites, site networks, academic medical centers, sponsors, and CROs.

