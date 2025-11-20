RealTime eClinical Solutions Ends Duplicate Data Entry from eSource to EDC with Launch of EDC Connect

Breakthrough interoperability feature, EDC Connect, eliminates redundant workflows between eSource and EDC systems—redefining how clinical trial data moves.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime eClinical Solutions today announced the official launch of EDC Connect, a breakthrough feature that eliminates duplicate data entry between eSource and Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems, one of clinical research's most persistent inefficiencies. The launch marks a major milestone in the industry's long-standing pursuit of unified data flow between site and sponsor systems.

RealTime eClinical Solutions

With EDC Connect, sites can seamlessly map and export data from eSource into any Operational Data Model (ODM)-compatible sponsor EDC platform, significantly saving time and reducing errors. Built on validated EDC capabilities using the CDISC ODM standard, EDC Connect does not require custom integration to implement, making true interoperability finally accessible for every site.

"Imagine booking a flight on Expedia, then having to log on to United Airlines to do the same thing. That would be intolerable, right?" said RealTime's EVP of Product, Keith Howells. "Yet, for decades, that's what clinical research sites have been obliged to do. Now, by allowing the eSource definitions to be mapped to their equivalents in EDC, the data may be sent electronically, using an industry-standard format. The improvements in productivity will be staggering."

EDC Connect – A New Standard for eSource to EDC

In traditional workflows, sites enter participant information into their eSource systems, then re-enter the same data into EDC platforms used by sponsors and CROs. This redundancy consumes valuable time and introduces unnecessary risk.

EDC Connect ends that practice. The feature enables secure data transmission between systems, eliminating data re-entry, reconciliation, and mismatched records. For sites, that means:

Faster study start-up and close-out

Cleaner, audit-ready data

Significant reduction in site workload

"Our mission has always been to make research more efficient and more human," said Vice President of Product and Head of Quality, Nathan Levens. "EDC Connect gives sites more time to focus on patients, not platforms. It's a leap forward for interoperability, and for the people who make trials possible."

Interoperability Without Compromise

EDC Connect aligns RealTime-eSource with leading third-party EDC systems, offering unmatched flexibility while maintaining full compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 standards.

As part of RealTime's unified Site Operations Management System (SOMS), EDC Connect reinforces the company's vision of a fully connected research ecosystem where CTMS, eSource, eReg/eISF, participant engagement, and performance analytics operate together in one secure, unified environment.

Learn more about EDC Connect at www.realtime-eclinical.com/solutions/edc-connect.

About RealTime eClinical Solutions

RealTime eClinical Solutions is redefining the operational backbone of site-based clinical trials with its comprehensive eClinical platform, a unified Site Operations Management System (SOMS) — connecting CTMS, Devana, eSource, eReg/eISF, participant engagement, payments, and analytics into one integrated ecosystem for modern clinical trial site operations. The platform extends visibility to sponsors and CROs with TrialAlign, an advanced site selection, feasibility and performance analytics platform. Trusted by industry leaders worldwide, RealTime helps the organizations behind every trial work faster, smarter, and together. Visit www.realtime-eclinical.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Daenya Garcia

Senior Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

(210) 852-4310 x1114

SOURCE RealTime eClinical Solutions