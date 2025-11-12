SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime eClinical Solutions has named Kyle Cunningham as Chief Product Officer, expanding its executive leadership team. Cunningham will lead the company's global product strategy and innovation agenda, overseeing the continued evolution of RealTime's Site Operations Management System (SOMS) and its broader eClinical ecosystem. His appointment further strengthens RealTime's position as a leader in the next generation of enterprise eClinical solutions.

RealTime eClinical Solutions Appoints Kyle Cunningham as Chief Product Officer to Drive the Next Phase of eClinical Innovation

With more than two decades of experience driving product strategy, innovation, and global growth across the life sciences and technology sectors, Cunningham most recently served as Chief Product Officer at Greenphire, where he led the company's global product vision and innovation roadmap for over a decade. Prior to that, he held multiple innovation leadership positions within the financial services industry, both in the U.S. and internationally, focusing on product and service expansion, as well as modernizing the customer and user experience.

"Kyle brings exceptional depth of experience in building and scaling product organizations," said Stephen Johnson, CEO of RealTime eClinical Solutions. "His track record of aligning innovation with customer impact will be instrumental as RealTime continues to expand its platform for our global customer base."

As Chief Product Officer, Cunningham will oversee product management, user experience, and solution design. Kyle will lead efforts that strengthen RealTime's innovation pipeline and ensure its technology continues to meet the evolving needs of research sites, academic medical centers, health systems, sponsors, and CROs worldwide.

"It's an exciting time to join RealTime," said Cunningham. "My focus will be on working closely with our teams and customers to stay in tune with the challenges that matter most and ensure we're solving them together."

Bringing Cunningham onto the executive team supports RealTime's ongoing mission to reimagine how technology powers every stage of clinical research.

About RealTime eClinical Solutions

RealTime eClinical Solutions is redefining the operational backbone of site-based clinical trials with its comprehensive eClinical platform, a unified Site Operations Management System (SOMS) — connecting CTMS, Devana, eSource, eReg/eISF, participant engagement, payments, and analytics into one integrated ecosystem for modern clinical trial site operations. The platform extends visibility to sponsors and CROs with TrialAlign, an advanced site selection, feasibility and performance analytics platform. Trusted by industry leaders worldwide, RealTime helps the organizations behind every trial work faster, smarter, and together. Visit www.realtime-eclinical.com to learn more.

