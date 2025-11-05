Top 5 Global CRO Chooses RealTime eClinical Solutions to Modernize Regulatory Oversight Across Hundreds of Studies

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime eClinical Solutions, a leader in clinical research software technology, today announced that a top-five global Contract Research Organization (CRO) has selected its eRegulatory (eReg/eISF) platform to streamline regulatory document management across hundreds of studies and investigator sites worldwide.

The decision marks another major endorsement of RealTime's unified platform by the world's largest research organizations, joining 3 of the top 5 CROs and 9 of the top 10 site networks already using RealTime solutions to power their operations.

RealTime eClinical Solutions

As clinical trials grow in scale and complexity, global CROs are increasingly retiring paper binders, fragmented file systems, and legacy eReg tools that can't keep pace with inspection readiness or operational transparency.

RealTime's eReg/eISF replaces those inefficiencies with a centralized, secure environment where every stakeholder, from investigators to monitors, accesses the most current, compliant documentation in real time. With built-in version tracking, automated expiration alerts, and full audit trails, CROs gain continuous oversight without manual intervention, ensuring readiness and confidence across portfolios of hundreds of trials.

"Our eRegulatory platform was built to meet the demands of global, multi-site trials where precision, visibility, and compliance are critical," said Stephen Johnson, CEO of RealTime eClinical Solutions. "Being selected by one of the world's largest CROs reinforces what our partners already know; RealTime scales with the industry's most complex operations."

Trusted by over 85,000 studies and 7 million patients globally, RealTime's unified platform is designed for measurable impact:

5x faster inspection readiness through centralized documentation and automated workflows

Up to 75% reduction in monitoring visit costs via remote document access and real-time visibility

Accelerated study startup through streamlined delegation and signature workflows

In 2025, RealTime received the Clinical Trials Excellence Award for Innovation in Digital Platforms, recognizing its transformative role in advancing connected clinical trial technology. This honor reflects the company's continued leadership in building systems that unify the business and science of research, from study start-up through execution and closeout.

"RealTime's growth reflects a fundamental shift in how the industry approaches technology adoption," added Johnson. "The organizations leading the future of clinical research aren't just adopting more tools. They're adopting systems that connect every piece of the process. That's where RealTime leads."

About RealTime eClinical Solutions

RealTime eClinical Solutions is redefining the operational backbone of site-based clinical trials with its comprehensive eClinical platform, a unified Site Operations Management System (SOMS) — connecting CTMS, Devana, eSource, eReg/eISF, participant engagement, payments, and analytics into one integrated ecosystem for modern clinical trial site operations. The platform extends visibility to sponsors and CROs with TrialAlign, an advanced site selection, feasibility and performance analytics platform. Trusted by industry leaders worldwide, RealTime helps the organizations behind every trial work faster, smarter, and together. Visit www.realtime-eclinical.com to learn more.

