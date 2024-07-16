RealTime eClinical Solutions Chosen by a Top 5 Global CRO for Industry-leading eClinical Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime eClinical Solutions, a leading provider of innovative clinical trial management technology, is proud to announce its selection by one of the leading, top five global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) as a top software provider for clinical trial site management. RealTime's integrated software solutions, featuring enterprise-grade CTMS and eSource platforms, has been adopted by over 3,000 clinical research sites worldwide - including the largest clinical site networks and academic research centers. The technology is renowned for its effectiveness in simplifying trial operations, enhancing data integrity, and strengthening regulatory compliance across diverse research settings.

The decision by this award-winning CRO to integrate RealTime's eClinical platform into their operations reflects the system's capabilities to meet the complex needs of modern clinical trials. With an extensive track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions that modernize clinical trial operations, RealTime eClinical Solutions was the natural choice for this top-tier CRO seeking to gain a competitive advantage and boost overall clinical trial performance.

"We are honored to have been chosen by our latest CRO client as a site-based clinical trial technology partner. The growing adoption of eSource technology is a testament to its value, as more sponsors and CROs recognize the benefits, including real-time data access and enhanced oversight," says Stephen Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at RealTime eClinical Solutions. "Our eSource capabilities are unparalleled, and this latest collaboration emphasizes our mission to deliver innovative solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and superior results across clinical trials."

RealTime's eClinical platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline every aspect of the clinical trial process, from study startup to data management, analytics, and reporting. By leveraging RealTime's technology, this CRO will further deepen its collaboration with clinical research sites and accelerate the pace of clinical research.

"Improving collaboration, communication and data flow between sites, sponsors and CROs has been an ongoing challenge in the industry. Our products are built to simplify how new studies are sourced, manage site operations, improve financial oversight, and ensure compliance across studies and sites," explains Rick Greenfield, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at RealTime. "For CROs and sponsors, this means enhanced speed, scale, and efficacy. Ultimately, this facilitates more trials that are faster, safer, and scalable to reach wider communities."

After acquiring two industry leading solutions, Complion eRegulatory/eISF and Devana Solutions for study start-up, pipeline management, and business intelligence, RealTime eClinical Solutions continues to expand its impact and reach within the clinical research industry, further empowering its partner-clients to improve patient care and achieve key medical milestones that benefit global health.

About RealTime eClinical Solutions:

RealTime eClinical Solutions is a leading eClinical technology provider reshaping the landscape of clinical trials with its comprehensive eClinical platform. Purpose-built for clinical research sites, site networks, AMCs, sponsors, and CROs, the platform goes beyond traditional CTMS to empower research and business workflows for modern-day clinical trials from trial award and study start-up through to trial execution. RealTime helps organizations manage the research and business of clinical trials, together, with software solutions including CTMS, eReg/eISF, eSource, participant payments (SitePay/GlobalPay), engagement solutions (Text, eConsent, and MyStudyManager™ Participant Portal), and Devana for pipeline management, business intelligence, and process and performance metrics.

