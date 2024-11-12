RealTime eClinical Solutions Expands its Professional Services Offerings to Accelerate eClinical Adoption

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime eClinical Solutions, a leader in cloud-based software for the clinical research industry, is proud to announce the expansion of its Professional Services, designed to help clinical research sites, AMCs, sponsors, and CROs fully leverage the capabilities of the company's entire eClinical solutions suite. This offering is part of RealTime's commitment to supporting sites as they modernize and transition to electronic systems. The RealTime platform is a preferred solution for simplifying workflows, strengthening compliance, and accelerating study outcomes across thousands of sites worldwide.

With RealTime's white-glove Professional Services, clients can unlock greater value from their eClinical solutions. "As more research sites transition from paper or disjointed systems to our centralized, integrated Site Operations Management System (SOMS) platform, we ensure a smooth, customized experience," said Steve Johnson, CEO at RealTime. "We're not just a technology provider, but a true partner that helps sites onboard quickly and effectively for lasting success. With RealTime, sites can better meet the demands of modern clinical trials," added Linda Parks, Executive Vice President of Operations.

RealTime's Professional Services include:

Visioning Services: RealTime works closely with clients to understand their unique needs, building customized packages that align with long-term goals. This tailored approach ensures sites can fully leverage RealTime's eClinical suite for maximum efficiency.

RealTime's Professional Services provide the strategic guidance and practical tools needed to deploy and integrate electronic solutions that accelerate study timelines, improve data accuracy, and improve regulatory compliance.

About RealTime eClinical Solutions:

RealTime eClinical Solutions is a leading eClinical technology provider reshaping the landscape of clinical trials with its comprehensive eClinical platform. Purpose-built for clinical research sites, site networks, AMCs, sponsors, and CROs, the platform goes beyond traditional CTMS to empower research and business workflows for modern-day clinical trials from trial award and study start-up through to trial execution. RealTime helps organizations manage the research and business of clinical trials, together, with software solutions including CTMS, eReg/eISF, eSource, participant payments (SitePay/GlobalPay), engagement solutions (Text, eConsent, and MyStudyManager™ Participant Portal), and Devana for pipeline management, business intelligence, and process and performance metrics. For more information on how RealTime's Professional Services can benefit your site, visit www.realtime-eclinical.com.

