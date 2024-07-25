REALTRUCK® ACQUIRES PROTEX, ADDING PROPRIETARY WEB-BASED 3D PRODUCT CONFIGURATION AND AUGMENTED REALITY PLATFORM

Utilizing RealTruck's leading product portfolio and best-in-class website, Protex's 3D/AR technology will make it easy for anyone to Bring Their Truck to Life

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc. , the premier global manufacturer and marketer of aftermarket accessories and the leading online destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco®, and off-road enthusiasts, has acquired Protex, the automotive aftermarket industry's most innovative web-based 3D product configuration and augmented reality ("AR") platform.

Truck owners are continuously requesting new and easier ways to understand how accessories will look and perform on their vehicles before deciding what they want to purchase. By combining the Protex platform with RealTruck's full catalog of products, consumers will be able to see their fully outfitted vehicle in both 3D and AR so they can shop with confidence on RealTruck's website or across its extensive dealer network. This acquisition reinforces RealTruck's ongoing commitment to build and foster a growing community of truck owners and enthusiasts by making it easier to understand all the ways they can customize their truck to match their lifestyle.

"RealTruck is leading the way by revolutionizing how people shop for aftermarket automotive products," said Greg Nelson, president of eCommerce at RealTruck. "Protex is the premier technology and superior visualization platform truck owners seek for a world-class shopping experience. Acquiring and expanding this capability will showcase all the ways our RealTruck products bring people's exact truck to life." While the Protex technology has already been operating across multiple websites since 2023, RealTruck will devote the next 18 months to significantly increase the scope and scale of the Protex platform by expanding the vehicles and product range consumers can visualize.

Protex was founded by Josh Eppinette and Noah Osborne who will join the RealTruck team full-time and immediately begin scaling the technology for future growth.

"RealTruck is providing an incredible opportunity for us to further enhance and expand our platform and accelerate our product development roadmap," said Eppinette and Osborne. "We never imagined that what started as a personal desire to visualize how we could bring our Toyota trucks to life would lead to providing that same opportunity for an entire community of millions of truck owners."

Beyond revolutionizing the online shopping experience, the Protex product configuration and AR platform will be a powerful new solution RealTruck's expansive network of dealers can utilize to help customers see how their newly accessorized vehicle will look while shopping in-store.

"We are constantly seeking new ways to equip and support our RealTruck dealers with resources to help them better serve their customers and deliver an exceptional in-store experience," said Ryan Herman, executive vice president of sales. "This 3D and AR tool will now afford our dealers the opportunity to quickly build out a complete package of RealTruck products and show the customer how it brings their truck to life."

RealTruck will feature this technology at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas from Nov. 5-8. Attendees can explore the platform's capabilities and how it will enhance the customer shopping experience both online and in-store.

RealTruck is the premier manufacturer and digital destination of accessories for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts worldwide. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 5,000+ associates operate from 72 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts nearly 900 patents and pending applications. The company's omni-channel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com and through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.com .

