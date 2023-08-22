RealTruck, Inc. acquires Go Rhino

RealTruck

22 Aug, 2023

Expands RealTruck's position as a leader in truck, Jeep® and Bronco® accessories

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc., the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and an online destination for truck, Jeep® and off-road enthusiasts, has acquired IDDEA (Industria Diseñadora De Autopartes, S.A. De C.V.), which goes to market under the well-known Go Rhino brand. Known for setting the industry standard, Go Rhino holds 40 issued and pending patents for the innovative premium products it develops and manufactures for truck, Jeep and SUV owners. The acquisition strengthens RealTruck's existing portfolio of brands spanning truck bed covers, truck bed liners, steps, floor liners, fender flares, vent visors and cargo management.

"We're pleased to welcome the Go Rhino team to our family of leading aftermarket automotive accessories brands," said RealTruck CEO Carl-Martin Lindahl. "We look forward to joining forces to expand RealTruck's operations into Mexico with Go Rhino's impressive product design, development and manufacturing teams. Go Rhino's product lineup enhances RealTruck's mission to inspire more people to accessorize their vehicles for their everyday needs, pursuit of the outdoors, and passion for personalization."

Go Rhino's most notable automotive accessories include side steps and running boards in nearly 20 styles, sports bars for modern trucks, hitch steps, bumpers, and products for public safety vehicles, as well as an extensive program of Bronco®-specific accessories. For over 40 years, the company's products have been designed to deliver the perfect combination of fit, function and style.

"At Go Rhino, we're passionate about providing the most innovative products so people can both pursue and express their lifestyle in a customized vehicle with top-quality products," said Manuel Alvarez, president of Go Rhino. "We are excited to partner with RealTruck to expand our products' reach in support of their vision to scale the aftermarket accessory market through increasing consumer awareness."

Alvarez has owned and managed the business based in Mexico for several decades. He will continue to lead RealTruck's operations in Mexico and will play a key role in RealTruck's product supply leadership team.

About RealTruck  
RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real-truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck, Inc. continuously designs, develops, manufactures and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck Inc.'s product offering is a leader in each of its primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck, Inc. to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or through the RealTruck, Inc. sales channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck, Inc. is engineered to deliver a seamless consumer experience from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com.

Media Contact:  
Aditi Harsh 
Tombras 
[email protected] 
865.385.4710 

SOURCE RealTruck

