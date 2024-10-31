The Leading Global Aftermarket Product and Accessory Brand to Showcase a Number of Collaborations with Chip Foose, Bear Grylls, Dwyane Wade, and Makita U.S.A.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck Inc. , a global aftermarket product and accessory brand, and a digital destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts, is returning for its 16th year at this year's SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from November 4-8.

RealTruck Inc. Returns to SEMA Showcasing Multiple Celebrity Builds Only RealTruck Can Bring to Life; Several Partnership Collaborations; New Product Launches

RealTruck will have a dedicated booth (#50027) where they will be showcasing and unveiling 17 in-booth vehicle builds and featuring the latest products in their portfolio. Among the highlights include celebrity build collaborations with automotive design icon Chip Foose, global adventurist and broadcast personality Bear Grylls, and legendary professional basketball player Dwyane Wade. In addition, RealTruck will showcase a one-of-a-kind build in collaboration with Makita U.S.A. which will feature the pinnacle in workplace utility on four wheels. RealTruck will have two press conferences in their booth, the first on Tuesday, November 5 at 11:30 a.m. PST to officially unveil the collaboration with Chip Foose and the second on Thursday, November 7 at 11:30 a.m. PST featuring Bear Grylls and his two customized vehicles as part of a global integration in his newest project.

"RealTruck is back and we have stepped up our presence in a big way with more than 15 customized vehicles featuring some of the biggest names in the automotive, sports, adventure, and workplace space, not to mention a few new product announcements," said RealTruck Inc. Vice President of Marketing Lee Riser. "SEMA is our biggest event of the year, providing the ideal platform to engage our customers and reinforce our leadership position in the aftermarket industry for trucks, Jeeps, Broncos and the off-road enthusiast. We're looking forward to showcasing some of our biggest and most highly anticipated builds to date, with a few that will be up for auction in the coming months and in support of special charity organizations."

Below is a list of the top four notable build collaborations that will be showcased at the show, as well as the company's new product launches for the season:

Chip Foose

RealTruck is collaborating with automotive designer and artist, Chip Foose, known for his car-customization reality television series "Overhaulin," for a one-of-a-kind F-150 that will be unveiled during a live stream broadcast via press conference on Tuesday, November 5 at 11:30 a.m. PST which will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona in January 2025. All proceeds from the sale of the truck at the auction will benefit The Progeria Research Foundation, which is committed to finding treatments and the cure for Progeria, a rare, genetic "premature-aging" disease that accelerates mortality in young patients. See more here about the collaboration.

Bear Grylls

RealTruck announced an integrated partnership with legendary adventurer Bear Grylls and his inaugural "Adventure Garage with Bear Grylls" show which will air globally in 2025. As part of the partnership, RealTruck customized a 2021 Ford F-150 and 2024 Toyota Tacoma which will be a permanent fixture on the show. Both vehicles will be showcased at SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) during a live stream broadcast via press conference on Thursday, November 7 at 11:30 a.m. PST. In addition, RealTruck products and brands will be seamlessly integrated into each episode, bringing trucks to life and ultimately used for extreme adventures with Bear Grylls. See more about the partnership here .

Dwyane Wade

RealTruck is also collaborating with basketball legend Dwyane Wade for a customized one-of-a-kind F-250 build that will be revealed at the show and auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2025. Once it arrives at the world's greatest car collector auction next year, all proceeds from the F-250 will benefit Wade's non-profit organization that he co-founded – Social Change Fund United – supporting the organization's commitment to utilize collective influence and resources to make a greater impact in underrepresented communities of color. See more here about the build.

Makita U.S.A., Inc.

In addition to the three highly-anticipated celebrity builds, RealTruck is collaborating with Makita U.S.A., Inc. , manufacturer of high-quality professional tools, power equipment, and accessories, on a dedicated construction-focused build that will be construction truck owners' collaboration dream come true. The outfitted Ford F-150 build will feature a handful of gear and accessories from RealTruck including Husky Liners Wheel Well Guards, Universal Mud Guards, and Low Profile Vent Visors, Go Rhino XVenture Gear Tool Wrench Rolls, Recovery Bag and Large Hard Case, as well as an AMP Research Bed Step, A.R.E. Double Drop Down HD Aluminum Kit and more. The truck will also feature a custom Makita wrap equipped with several Makita products, including an exclusive first look at their new modular storage solution.

New Product Launches from RealTruck

RealTruck is also announcing four new products that will be added to the manufacturer's extensive portfolio offering owners the ability to choose new and improved accessories to help bring their truck to life. The new offerings include:

RealTruck TruXedo Pro X15 TS

The all-new TruXedo Pro X15 TS is the sleekest, lowest-profile soft truck bed cover on the market, offering effective cargo protection with added capability that's uncommon in typical bed covers. The Pro X15 TS raises its game by implementing versatile T-slot channels into the rails to effortlessly expand the bed's cargo-carrying abilities. Adding crossbars, cargo racks, bike carriers, storage boxes, and accessory mounts above the bed opens the truck to a world of possibilities.The new Pro X15 TS also features an extra-low profile thanks to its specially designed 15-degree side rails, and when closed, the cover sits flush with the bed rails, creating a clean, stealthy appearance as it nearly disappears into your pickup's bed.



RealTruck BAKFlip ® MX4 TS

The BAKFlip MX4 TS is a top-seller, now available with easy rack compatibility. It is tough and durable, constructed from alloy materials including heavy-duty aluminum top panels and side rails, with a new textured automotive-graded finish for durability. It also has integrated T-slot rails that are compatible with a variety of racks, carriers, and cargo accessories, easy to use as it folds forward for full bed access.



RealTruck Sport Bar

The RealTruck Sport Bar includes a unique, dual-tube design available in a single or double front tube featuring a detachable front bar helping create a more personalized appearance. It is constructed from high-strength 2-1/2" OD steel tubing with durable textured black powder coat finish with molded side panel inserts featuring 3D-effect venting and are removable for easy customization. The Sport Bar features a versatile light multi-mount system that offers nearly unlimited and multiple light mounting options. It is also compatible with factory track systems, most aftermarket track-style bed covers, and clamp-to-truck bed caps.The T-Slot is also compatible and works with most retractable bed covers.



RealTruck's Go Rhino Hitch Based Swing-A-Way Tire Carrier

RealTruck designed the Go Rhino Swing-A-Way Tire Carrier to be the go-to solution for truck, SUV, and Jeep owners who struggle to carry a spare due to an oversized tire and wheel package. Engineered to install directly into any universal 2-inch receiver hitch, it secures and safely transports a matching spare so it's always there for added stability and rattle-free performance. The Swing-A-Way Tire Carrier was built from high strength 3/16-inch-thick steel assembled with black geomet-coated hardware for the structural toughness needed to tackle any terrain. It also features a fully adjustable wheel mount to support a variety of wheel sizes and backspaces accommodating tire combinations up to 37-inch diameter and 200 pounds weight capacity.



For more information, please visit RealTruck.com , and follow on Instagram sm, TikTok sm, Facebook sm, and LinkedIn sm.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world's premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 5,000 associates operate from 78 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 850 patents and pending applications. The company's omnichannel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.com .

SOURCE RealTruck