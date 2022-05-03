RealTruck opens new distribution center for West Coast customers

"We'll use the Salt Lake City DC to expand our Rapidship selection of parts that ship the same day and reach customers on the West Coast in two days or less," said Greg Nelson, president of e-commerce at Truck Hero, parent company of RealTruck. "Consumers today are most concerned with product availability and speed of delivery. This helps us better serve both those needs, becoming the truck accessory retailer they can trust."

RealTruck's newest distribution center was designed with energy efficiency in mind – utilizing motion and ambient light sensitive LED lighting, along with electric fork trucks. The building houses 27-foot-high racking which provides massive vertical space to store large numbers of parts and accessories. Product can be quickly shipped as the facility is just 10 miles from the nearest carrier hub.

"It's an exciting time to be part of the RealTruck family," said Chief Growth Officer Tony Ambroza. "We're scaling our operating model to deliver industry leading service to our customers from coast to coast. RealTruck.com is the destination for all truck owners shopping for the right parts and accessories to enjoy life's adventures."

About RealTruck

Based in Ocala, Fla., RealTruck® is a Truck Hero company with over 400 employees. RealTruck.com is the digital hub for truck owners who want to outfit their vehicles for real life. Founded in 1997, RealTruck is celebrating 25 years of serving the needs of truck owners across the United States. For more information, visit realtruck.com .

About Truck Hero, Inc.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Truck Hero® design, develops, manufactures, and sells a full range of branded automotive accessories for trucks, Jeep® brand vehicles, and cars, with market-leading functionality, engineering, quality, and design. The breadth of Truck Hero's product offering is vast, including hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, fender flares, steps, suspension kits, Ventvisors®, Jeep parts, and off-road accessories. Truck Hero's industry-leading family of brands includes Alloy USA®, AMP Research®, A.R.E.®, Auto Ventshade®, BAK Industries®, BACKRACK®, BedRug®, Belmor®, Bushwacker®, Extang®, Husky Liners®, LUND®, N-FAB®, OMIX™, Rampage Products®, Retrax®, RoadWorks®, Roll-N-Lock®, Rugged Liner®, RuggedRidge®, Stampede™, Superlift®, Tonno Pro®, TruXedo®, UnderCover®, and online retailer, RealTruck®. All the companies in the Truck Hero family are recognized as premier brands and innovation leaders. For more information, visit truck-hero.com .

