RealTruck Poised to Launch Next Phase of Growth

Refinancing of its credit facilities, which includes growth capital, will enable RealTruck to increase investment across its business

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc., a leading retailer and manufacturer of truck, Jeep®, and off-road accessories, today announced that it is accelerating into its next stage of growth. The company has just closed on the refinancing of its credit facilities, giving it both an extended term and growth capital, enabling RealTruck to increase investment across its business, including innovative new product development, expansion in its portfolio of owned brands, and enhancements to its e-commerce platform, RealTruck.com. RealTruck is also well-positioned to pursue strategic acquisitions as it seeks to expand its market positioning and build upon the most comprehensive product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities in the industry.

"We are excited to build upon our strong foundation and momentum to advance our strategic priorities," said Carl-Martin Lindahl, Chief Executive Officer of RealTruck. "We continue to invest in new product innovation, our brands, and our digital capabilities to better serve our customers, while positioning the business for accelerated growth. The closing of this refinancing demonstrates our lending partners' continued confidence in our vision and future."

The company has secured $300 million in new capital through closing on a comprehensive financing transaction with its existing lenders and noteholders. In connection with the transaction, participating lenders and noteholders have extended the maturities of their term loans and notes to 2031.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as the exclusive legal advisor to RealTruck.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as exclusive legal advisor to the ad hoc group of lenders and noteholders.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world's premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 6,000 associates operate from 78 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 1,000 patents and pending applications. The company's omnichannel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.com.

SOURCE RealTruck