RealTruck Releases Next Generation APEX and Ascend Truck Caps

Engineered for Unmatched Strength, Revolutionary Design, and the Ultimate Versatility to Handle Work, Adventure, and Everything in Between

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, a global aftermarket product and accessory brand and a digital destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts, today announced the availability of two new products for truck owners, the APEX FGC-5000 and Ascend FGC-4500 Truck Cap, designed to protect gear through all of life's adventures. The first wave of availability will cover current-generation Ford® F-150®, Chevrolet® Silverado®, GMC® Sierra®, and Ram® 1500® short beds, with expanded fitment options scheduled to follow throughout the year.

The APEX FGC-5000 Cap is RealTruck’s newest, most revolutionary truck cap, featuring the industry’s largest windows and a streamlined SUV-like silhouette. RealTruck’s new Ascend FGC-4500 Cap is the strongest and most versatile modular truck cap in the world, built with a 14-gauge steel frame, and is capable of supporting 1,200 pounds.

Following its debut at the 2025 SEMA Show, the APEX FGC-5000 Cap is RealTruck's newest, most revolutionary truck cap, featuring the industry's largest windows and a streamlined SUV-like silhouette. Patent-pending InvisiLatch™ synchronizes the rear hatch with the tailgate for easy, no-touch opening functionality, while a two-tone color-matched paint finish completes the look. Shatter-resistant tempered glass protects valuables, with additional features including a frameless sliding front window, luxury carpeted interior and advanced ActiveTilt™ dome lighting and dual LED rope lights for automatic clear-as-day visibility. The APEX FGC-5000 is available now starting at $5,599.99.

RealTruck's new Ascend FGC-4500 Cap is the strongest and most versatile modular truck cap in the world, built with a 14-gauge steel frame, and is capable of supporting 1,200 pounds. Implementing a flexible, modular design, its QuickMount™ panels remove in minutes, allowing for versatile rack-only use, all protected by Multi-Shield™ coating for added durability. The Ascend FGC-4500 is available now starting at $4,799.99.

"The modern pickup truck deserves truck caps engineered to keep up with evolving truck designs while enhancing functionality, efficiency, and security," said RealTruck Senior Director of Brand Marketing Maura Rioux. "This new generation of truck caps is built to complement the technology found in modern-day vehicles. Whether it's on the jobsite, on the trail, or as an everyday driver, these caps are designed to seamlessly support the way people use their trucks."

Designed, engineered, and tested in the U.S., the new caps are built by the world's number one manufacturer of truck bed covers, available on RealTruck.com and for purchase throughout RealTruck's dealer network. With RealTruck Builder, consumers can bring their vehicles to life with millions of possible configurations, including the new caps by visiting RealTruck.com/Builder.

For more information, please visit RealTruck.com and follow RealTruck on Instagramsm, TikToksm, Facebooksm, and LinkedInsm.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world's premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 5,000 associates operate from 78 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 1,000 patents and pending applications. The company's omnichannel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.com.

SOURCE RealTruck