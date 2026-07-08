REALTY ONE GROUP ARRIVES IN MONGOLIA

The UNBrokerage Continues Its Global Momentum, Expanding into Its 26th Country with Bold Leadership in Ulaanbaatar

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, has officially sold the master franchise rights to its newest country, Mongolia. The UNBrokerage is bringing its full arsenal including its proven agent-first business model, contagious COOLTURE® and 100% commission structure straight to Central Asia.

Leading the charge in Ulaanbaatar: spearheaded by a leadership team built for impact and with a proven track record in strategic growth, finance, and large-scale market development.

"Enkhbat and Enkhtur are the next powerhouse duo at Realty ONE Group and we're thrilled to welcome them and the entire Mongolian team to the ONE Family," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "By combining deep corporate leadership and financial mastery with proven real estate success, they are the perfect catalysts to unleash our disruptive, agent-first model in Central Asia. The UNBrokerage knows no borders, and this rockstar team is ready to paint Mongolia gold!"

Meet the Leadership Team

The expansion is led by two of Mongolia's most prominent business executives, combining corporate strategy with local real estate expertise:

Enkhbat Enkhjargal: Enkhjargal is an accomplished business leader with extensive experience in marketing, sales, and brand development. After holding senior leadership roles at APU JSC and TESO Group, Enkhjargal will drive strategic growth, brand development, marketing, and sub-franchise expansion, leading the official introduction of the Realty ONE Group brand to the Mongolian market.

Enkhjargal is an accomplished business leader with extensive experience in marketing, sales, and brand development. After holding senior leadership roles at APU JSC and TESO Group, Enkhjargal will drive strategic growth, brand development, marketing, and sub-franchise expansion, leading the official introduction of the Realty ONE Group brand to the Mongolian market. Enkhtur Chuluunbat: Chuluunbat brings a strong background in finance, business leadership, and real estate to Realty ONE Group Mongolia. Following a successful banking career, including a leadership role at Credit Bank, he transitioned into real estate, earning top industry recognition and prestigious international certifications. As the founder of High Pros LLC, he currently leads a team of more than 30 successful agents. At Realty ONE Group Mongolia, Chuluunbat will oversee operations, agent growth, and financial strategy.

Realty ONE Group International's continued success is driven by its proprietary business systems, comprehensive coaching and support, bold lifestyle brand, and a people-first COOLTURE® that differentiates it from traditional real estate models. With more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450+ locations in nearly 30 countries and territories, the brand continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its mission of changing lives through real estate.

For more information, please visit https://www.realtyonegroup.com/

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, ZONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group