REALTY ONE GROUP FORECASTS 2026 AS THE TURNING POINT FOR REAL ESTATE'S NEXT WEALTH CYCLE

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the real estate industry prepares to emerge from one of its most challenging cycles in recent history, Realty ONE Group International is offering a clear and confident forecast: 2026 will mark the beginning of the industry's next major comeback, defined by renewed demand, disciplined execution, and meaningful wealth creation for those positioned ahead of the curve.

According to Kuba Jewgieniew , Founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group International, declining interest rates are expected to reignite buyer activity, bringing back competitive conditions and multiple-offer scenarios, particularly in affordable and supply-constrained markets. Early indicators point to transaction growth exceeding 20 percent, with the luxury segment following closely as investor and consumer capital shifts away from volatile equities and back into tangible, income-producing assets.

"We're watching capital rotate," said Jewgieniew. "When markets become uncertain, history shows that real estate regains its role as a preferred store of value. Housing is coming back in favor and those who move early in the next cycle will have a significant advantage."

Jewgieniew believes the next two to three years will represent a meaningful wealth-creation window, but cautions that opportunity alone will not guarantee success. As confidence returns and headlines turn positive, the industry will once again see an influx of new agents drawn by momentum. The defining factor, he says, will be preparedness, not volume.

"The winners of the next cycle won't be the loudest," Jewgieniew added. "They'll be the best coached, the most disciplined, and the most human. Markets don't reward noise. They reward clarity, consistency, and culture. When the hype fades, execution is what remains."

Realty ONE Group International views this moment as a critical separator for the industry. Brands and leaders that invested in business coaching, systems, and people during the downturn are now positioned to scale intelligently as demand inevitably returns. Those who waited for conditions to improve may find themselves chasing momentum instead of leading it.

With its people-first COOLTURE, proprietary coaching platforms, and globally scalable business model, Realty ONE Group International continues to prepare its professionals not just for recovery but for sustained performance across market cycles.

Today, the UNBrokerage® continues to rapidly expand now with more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450+ offices in nearly 30 countries and territories, reinforcing its belief that long-term success is built before the market turns, not after.

"The noise always fades," Jewgieniew said. "What's left is discipline, culture, and execution. That's where the next cycle will be won."

