REALTY ONE GROUP UNVEILS NEXT LEVEL ZONE PRO

The fast-growing global real estate franchisor relaunches proprietary platform now featuring AI coaching, referral integration and enhanced performance reporting.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the world, has unveiled a vastly upgraded ZONE Pro™, the brand's proprietary all-in-one platform designed to simplify business operations, enhance collaboration and fuel agent performance across its global network.

Built exclusively for Realty ONE Group professionals, ZONE Pro™ centralizes essential tools, reporting and communication into ONE streamlined system, helping agents move faster, stay organized and grow smarter.

"ZONE Pro™ is about eliminating friction and empowering our professionals with technology that truly works for them to UNLock more success," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "As we expand around the world, we'll continue building innovative tools that scale with our professionals - ZONE Pro™ is another step in redefining what modern real estate support looks like."

KEY FEATURES OF ZONE PRO™

Integrated Referral Network - The platform connects agents across the Realty ONE Group organization, making it easier to collaborate across markets, build referral partnerships and expand business reach nationally and internationally.

The platform connects agents across the Realty ONE Group organization, making it easier to collaborate across markets, build referral partnerships and expand business reach nationally and internationally. AI Growth Coach - A built-in AI Growth Coach helps agents set meaningful goals and develop clear, actionable plans. Based on the proven principles of the brand's REVUP and LEVELUP programs, the tool provides structured guidance and accountability to support consistent production and long-term success.

A built-in AI Growth Coach helps agents set meaningful goals and develop clear, actionable plans. Based on the proven principles of the brand's REVUP and LEVELUP programs, the tool provides structured guidance and accountability to support consistent production and long-term success. Clear Transaction & Billing Reporting - ZONE Pro™ offers simplified, transparent reporting for transactions, commissions and CAP tracking, along with performance insights across brokerage, state and national levels, eliminating the need for spreadsheets and fragmented reporting systems.

ZONE Pro™ offers simplified, transparent reporting for transactions, commissions and CAP tracking, along with performance insights across brokerage, state and national levels, eliminating the need for spreadsheets and fragmented reporting systems. Office Event Integration - An integrated calendar keeps professionals informed about office trainings, events and important dates, helping strengthen community engagement.

An integrated calendar keeps professionals informed about office trainings, events and important dates, helping strengthen community engagement. ONE Marketplace – A trusted destination for Realty ONE Group sales professionals to discover and shop pre-vetted partners is now part of the ZONE Pro™ interface, creating less friction.

With more enhancements to roll out this year, ZONE Pro™ reflects Realty ONE Group's continued investment in proprietary technology designed to elevate the agent experience.

Realty ONE Group International's continued success is driven by its proprietary business systems, comprehensive coaching and support, bold lifestyle brand, and a people-first COOLTURE® that differentiates it from traditional real estate models. With more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450+ locations in nearly 30 countries and territories, the brand continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its mission of changing lives through real estate.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com or www.realtyonegroup.com

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, ZONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

