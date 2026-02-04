REALTY ONE GROUP TEAMS UP WITH BUFFINI & COMPANY TO POWER AGENT GROWTH THROUGH ONE UNIVERSITY

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the world, today announced a strategic partnership with Buffini & Company, North America's top coaching and training company. Realty ONE Group will now offer Buffini's renowned 100 Days to Greatness® program, along with other Buffini training programs to its real estate professionals through ONE University, the company's industry-leading coaching and education platform.

This alliance brings one of the most respected training programs in real estate directly to Realty ONE Group agents, reinforcing the brand's commitment to elevating professional success through structured training, world-class coaching, and action-oriented systems delivered on-site under the mentorship of Realty ONE Group Certified Mentors and leaders.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to raising the bar for real estate professional coaching and development," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "By integrating 100 Days to Greatness into ONE University and delivering it with Certified Mentors, we're providing our professionals with proven systems, real accountability, and the support required to win in today's market."

100 DAYS TO GREATNESS' PROVEN SUCCESS

100 Days to Greatness is a dynamic, step-by-step curriculum designed to teach the fundamentals of lead generation by referral. The program features video training from the company's iconic founder and CEO, Brian Buffini, as well as roleplays, dialogues, and other assets, designed to help agents kick start and sustain a thriving business with a steady stream of high-quality referrals.

Agents participating in the program average seven closed transactions and approximately $75,500 in gross commission income during the course, demonstrating its ability to deliver rapid, measurable results. Historically, participants have also averaged six transactions and roughly $45,000 in net income shortly after completing training, underscoring its effectiveness across experience levels.

REALTY ONE GROUP'S CERTIFIED MENTORS

Realty ONE Group's implementation features a unique, high-accountability approach, with Certified Mentors facilitating each session and providing daily action steps, practical systems, and ongoing guidance. The program also offers Buffini certification opportunities and continued support resources, extending success beyond the initial 100 days.

This initiative aligns with Realty ONE Group's vision to be the most supportive, growth-oriented franchise in real estate, empowering professionals not only to succeed, but to thrive and compete at the highest level.

Realty ONE Group International's continued success is driven by its proprietary business systems, comprehensive coaching and support, bold lifestyle brand, and a people-first COOLTURE® that differentiates it from traditional real estate models. With more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450+ locations in nearly 30 countries and territories, the brand continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its mission of changing lives through real estate.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com or www.realtyonegroup.com

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

