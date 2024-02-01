REALTY ONE GROUP IMPACTS LIVES, GIVING BACK IN 2023

News provided by

Realty ONE Group

01 Feb, 2024, 13:38 ET

The Environment, Veterans, Children and So Many More 
Benefit from the Global Franchisor's Charitable ONE Cares Initiatives

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, had another record year of giving in 2023, transforming more than just the 200,000 lives it officially logged. The global ONE Family of real estate professionals and entrepreneurs, volunteered thousands of hours and donated time and resources to make an impact in communities everywhere.

Realty ONE Group's ONE Cares, the 501(c)3 charitable arm of the organization, drives the 'Community' in the franchisor's 6C's values which also includes Connect, Cares, Coaching, COOLTURE and Commission.

"Our ONE Purpose - to open doors across the globe, ONE home, ONE dream and ONE life at a time - reaches far beyond our black and gold #ONEFamily," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "We seek every day to help someONE struggling, to give a neighbor a hand or to simply put a smile on a face, because we know that ONE small act of kindness can change the world."

Via ONE Cares, Realty ONE Group gave back to a variety of organizations helping military veterans, children and the environment - to date, the franchisor's ONE Tree, ONE World program has planted nearly 140,000 trees around the world. The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the real estate industry, also contributed $20,000 to The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation last year at its annual ONE Summit International, during which the NBA Legend spoke and performed as a guest DJ.

The giving stretched around the globe as Realty ONE Group franchises in Costa Rica, Canada and other international locations volunteered in their communities and also made charitable donations.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group International
Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

