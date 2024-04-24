REALTY ONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL FOCUSES ON EXCITING FUTURE, ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, is focusing on its explosive growth and the success of its real estate professionals everywhere.

The global franchisor today announced a settlement was reached that, subject to court approval, will settle all claims against Realty ONE Group, its franchises and affiliated agents in the antitrust class action litigation.

"Our 100% commission model and collective growth mindset was made for the opportunities that now exist in real estate," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "We don't want to spend any more time with the distractions that litigation tends to bring and instead are ready to blow the doors open to the next few years of an exciting real estate market."

While the terms of the proposed settlement are confidential, Realty ONE Group International reiterated that it will resolve claims asserted against the franchisor, its independently owned and operated franchises and its real estate professionals nationwide.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

SOURCE Realty ONE Group