Realty ONE Group Named One Of The Country's Top Franchisors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern lifestyle brand and ONE of the industry's fastest growing, once again was named to the Franchise Times Top 200+ list which is the most credible and objective ranking available today. The UNBrokerage, as it's known in real estate, ranks in the top 1% of U.S. franchised companies in the U.S. and in the top 1% of real estate franchisors in the country based on 2019 global systemwide sales.

"The word is clearly out as we've hit our stride in both opening new offices and recruiting more amazing real estate professionals to join our global network," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We are the only full service, 100%-commission model in the ranking which shows that REALTORS® are ready for change and embracing a more modern and exciting approach to real estate."

Fueled by its unique COOLTURE, business platforms, coaching and dynamic brand, the UNBrokerage continues to sell franchises at a record pace this year, despite the global coronavirus pandemic. Realty ONE Group now boasts 14,000 real estate professionals in 45 U.S. states and Washington D.C., in more than 280 locations around the country and in Canada.

With a bright future ahead, Realty ONE Group is transcending into a modern lifestyle real estate brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 14,000 real estate professionals in over 280 offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

