REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S 2026 LIST OF AMERICA'S GREATEST WORKPLACES FOR CULTURE, BELONGING & COMMUNITY

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, has been named to Newsweek's 2026 List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community. The recognition celebrates the company's bold, magnetic COOLTURE - a dynamic, inclusive environment that's energizing real estate professionals everywhere and inspiring them to join Realty ONE Group's vibrant offices across the globe.

"People still want to belong to something meaningful, that unites and inspires us which is why from day ONE, we built a brand where everyONE knows they matter," said Cory Vasquez, President of Realty ONE Group International. "This recognition proves that humans can't be replaced by avatars and that fostering a dynamic, inclusive environment supports both personal growth and professional success."

The company's dedication to culture, belonging and community extends far beyond its office walls. Through charitable initiatives, community outreach programs and a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion, the brand continues to make a meaningful impact in the communities it serves across the globe.

This latest recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for the brand, further solidifying its reputation as the brand of the future in real estate.

Newsweek's annual list celebrates organizations across the U.S. that prioritize connection, inclusivity, and a strong sense of community in the workplace. Companies are evaluated based on research and insights reflecting employee sentiment, corporate culture initiatives, and overall workplace experience.

Realty ONE Group International's continued success is driven by its proprietary business systems, comprehensive coaching and support, bold lifestyle brand, and a people-first COOLTURE® that differentiates it from traditional real estate models. With more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450+ locations in nearly 30 countries and territories, the brand continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its mission of changing lives through real estate.

For more information, please visit https://www.realtyonegroup.com/ or https://www.newsweek.com/.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group