REALTY ONE GROUP OPENS NEW OFFICES AROUND THE WORLD IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, is announcing new office openings in the U.S. and around the world in the first four months of 2024 with more expansion happening across the globe.

"It's an exciting time for our ONE Family as more locations are opening and more real estate professionals are joining us every day," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International.

Opened In the U.S.:

Realty ONE Group Legends, Tuscaloosa, AL

Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert, Show Low, AZ

Realty ONE Group View, Colorado Springs, CO

Realty ONE Group Epic, San Antonio, FL

Realty ONE Group Karmma, Chicago, IL

Realty ONE Group Brio, Merrillville, IN

Realty ONE Group River Valley, Carrollton, KY

Realty ONE Group Vibe, Franklin, NC

Realty ONE Group Rise, Montville, NJ

Realty ONE Group Dreamers, Broker Arrow, OK

Realty ONE Group Champion, Stillsbury, OK

Realty ONE Group Landmark, Butler, PA

Realty ONE Group Generations, Shrewsbury, PA

Realty ONE Group Limitless, Eau Claire, WI

Opened Around the World:

Realty ONE Group Aruba, Oranjestad, Aruba

Realty ONE Group Nassau, Nassau , New Providence , Bahamas

, , Realty ONE Group Priama, Monte Porzio Catone , Lazio, Italy

, Realty ONE Group Center, Rome, Lazio, Italy

Realty ONE Group Fort, Taguig, Philippines

Realty ONE Group Iron, Bilbao, Pais Vasco, (Basque County), Spain

Realty ONE Group Ilusiona, Granada , Andalucia, Spain

Realty ONE Group's StepUP program facilitates offices getting opened and operating quickly while the brand's ONE University Coaching and Learning programs help real estate professionals achieve greater success, faster.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

