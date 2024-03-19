REALTY ONE GROUP PROMOTES POWERHOUSE WOMEN

Elevation of Female Leadership Demonstrates Again Why Realty ONE Group International has been Named a Top Franchise for Women

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has promoted five powerhouse women to drive the next era of Realty ONE Group's unprecedented global growth.

Cory Vasquez will continue as Chief Marketing Officer while also being promoted to Co-President, alongside industry icon Vinnie Tracey as he prepares for his well-earned retirement and a life of travel and family. Kathy Baker, another prominent, beloved industry veteran will lead ONE University's Coaching programs as Chief Coaching Officer as ONE.U's business coaching is UNmatched in the industry and ONE of the most comprehensive training programs in real estate. Sarah Johnson is also being promoted to Vice President of Human Resources while Taylor Christensen is being promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Business Partners, a key role in elevating the brand and its strategic partners. And to further the overall support Realty ONE Group provides its franchise owners and affiliates, Casey Grier is being promoted to Director of ONE Support.

"These remarkable women have the talent, experience and the grit to drive our brand into a new era of growth and success," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "We're so proud of these five and all the other legendary, progressive and strong women in our ONE Family who are running their businesses and crushing it in real estate!"

These and more changes to be announced in the next few days are strategically positioning the UNtraditional global franchisor for further domestic and worldwide expansion on its way to 30,000 real estate professionals.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

