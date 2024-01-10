REALTY ONE GROUP SURGES AHEAD IN 2023, ATTRACTING MORE PROFESSIONALS, OPENING LOCATIONS AROUND THE GLOBE

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, continued to paint the globe gold last year despite an unsettled housing market, opening more new locations in new markets around the world.

The Las Vegas-based international franchisor completed over 87,000 real estate transactions at more than $33.7 billion worth of homes sold amid a fledgling economy. The company also sold 81 new franchises as Realty ONE Group continues to find strategic, passionate partners to expand the brand around the world.

"Our outstanding lifestyle brand, welcoming COOLTURE and best-in-the-industry business coaching means we level up no matter the market or the economy," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Our professionals are the best in the industry because they have a positive mindset and lead with their hearts - it's the reason they achieve greater success faster."

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 19 countries and territories, recently expanding into Belize and Argentina. While the focus is on helping buyers and sellers around the world, Realty ONE Group also works to make an impact on people and communities everywhere. In 2023, it impacted over 200,000 lives volunteering and giving through its ONE Cares, 501(c)3 charitable arm.

Realty ONE Group also continues to double down on education and training offered through its proprietary ONE University (ONE.U) business coaching and its professionals engaged in more than 32,000 courses during the year. They also took advantage of the organization's proprietary platform, zONE, and other technology which helped them do more business. These are just a few of the reasons why Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® list.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Realty ONE Group is one of the fastest growing, modern lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 19 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for two consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

