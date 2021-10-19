Realty One Group To Open In Eastern Canada

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has sold the franchise rights to a proven team of real estate professionals who will bring this bold, thriving brand to Eastern Canada.

Vicki Schmidt and Harrison Milborne, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, have acquired the rights to begin franchising in Eastern Canada which spans from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador. Realty ONE Group already has five locations in Western Canada and is set to open more.

"We're a people-first company and we've found the perfect people to help us open more doors and share our COOLTURE throughout Eastern Canada," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

Schmidt and Milborne have a combined 40 years in real estate and an impressive record of success in many facets of real estate including pre-construction and resale markets. Their tenure includes working in senior leadership and advisory roles as well as serving buyers and sellers throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario.

"We were immediately attracted to Realty ONE Group's branding and business model but the dynamic COOLTURE and focus on the real estate professional is what ultimately sold us," said Schmidt.

"We're excited to offer real estate professionals something new, something better and something that will take their careers to the next level," said Milborne.

Realty ONE Group International has heavily invested in its infrastructure to provide extraordinary service and support to existing and future franchise owners. The company is evolving all aspects of its business, including its proprietary platforms like zONE, ONE University and ONE support, preparing to support 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe.

The UNBrokerage has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Western Canada and already this year announced that it will open in Singapore, Spain and Costa Rica.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

