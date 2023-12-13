REALTY ONE GROUP'S GLOBAL NETWORK OF ONE LUXE, LUXURY REALTORS, GROWS AT RECORD PACE

News provided by

Realty ONE Group

13 Dec, 2023, 15:36 ET

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, launched its ONE LUXE, luxury real estate division just three years ago and since then, has seen its global membership soar to over 1,000 certified luxury real estate professionals across the U.S. and in seven countries.

ONE LUXE professionals have been trained by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (ILHM) and are among the most elite agents in their markets, listing top-dollar properties and helping sophisticated buyers.

Continue Reading
ONE LUXE from Realty ONE Group
ONE LUXE from Realty ONE Group

"Our ONE LUXE professionals are among the most experienced, tenacious, and driven in the industry, and continue to demonstrate their immense value to their clients," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "They've invested everything they have in providing buyers and sellers with white-gloved service, from high-end marketing presentations to luxury staging, premier virtual tours and more. We're proud to support them in delivering the very best experience to everyONE who enlists their specialized services."

Since its founding in 2005, Realty ONE Group has been known for disrupting the real estate industry with an agent-first focus, innovating its dynamic brand, business coaching and proprietary tech platforms all to help real estate professionals achieve greater success faster. Beyond Realty ONE Group's full offering, ONE LUXE members have exclusive access to dynamic luxury marketing assets, additional training through ONE University (ONE.U), mastermind groups, and listing and advertising opportunities in the widely circulated ONE LUXE Magazine.

In 2023, Realty ONE Group was named a Top Global Franchise 2023 by Entrepreneur and also claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® list.

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 16 more countries and territories and growing.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group continues to be one of the fastest growing lifestyle brands in real estate with its proven business model, dynamic COOLTURE, innovative locations and superior business coaching, support, technology and partners. The company has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ locations across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 16 countries and territories. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for two consecutive years and the franchisor is ranked by REAL Trends in the top one percent in the nation. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

Also from this source

REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED A MOST INNOVATIVE FRANCHISE

REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED A MOST INNOVATIVE FRANCHISE

Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, has once again been named a Most...
OUVERTURE D'UNE FRANCHISE DE REALTY ONE GROUP AU BELIZE

OUVERTURE D'UNE FRANCHISE DE REALTY ONE GROUP AU BELIZE

Realty ONE Group, marque de style de vie moderne axée sur des objectifs et l'une des franchises à la croissance la plus rapide au monde, a vendu les...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.