REALTY ONE GROUP'S KUBA JEWGIENIEW NAMED 2024 INMAN POWER PLAYER

Realty ONE Group

24 Jan, 2024, 14:34 ET

Original Founder Leads the UNBrokerage in Rapid Global 
Expansion while Still Disrupting the Real Estate Industry

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises on the planet, has been named a 2024 Inman Power Player as ONE of real estate's foremost pioneers and innovators who is growing the UNtraditional and popular lifestyle brand around the world.

Kuba, ONE of only a few founders still leading his real estate franchise, continues to push traditional boundaries with dynamic branding, industry-leading business coaching, a COOLTURE (cool + culture) that attracts raving fans everywhere and a passion for helping people and communities around the globe.

"We're guided every single day by our ONE Purpose -to open doors everywhere, ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time,said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "We will never lose that focus as we grow our #ONEFamily with the best and most impassioned entrepreneurs and real estate professionals in the business. I'm so very proud of what we've accomplished together as ONE."

In only its second year, the Inman Power Player list recognizes some of the most innovative "market movers" in the industry. Kuba Jewgieniew was named in 2023 as well, and recently was named to the Swanepoel Power 200. In 2022, he received the HousingWire Vanguard award and was given the "Heart of Safety" award by the Beverly Carter Foundation.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group International
Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

