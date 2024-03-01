REALTY ONE GROUP'S MIKE CLEAR NAMED A HOUSINGWIRE 2024 FINANCE LEADER

For the Third Consecutive Year, Clear Joins Elite List of Only 40 Top Finance Executives

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Clear , Realty ONE Group International's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been named a HousingWire Finance Leader for the third year in a row, a list that this year included only 40 top finance executives in housing.

Clear is now in his seventh year at Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle real estate brand, where he's been driving the organization forward to become ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world.

Mike Clear, CFO and COO Realty ONE Group

"I enjoy a challenge and the last couple years in real estate has been just that," said Clear, whose career spans from finance and operations roles to sales and marketing while he's also served as mentor and coach to team members at all levels of organizations. "But it's also given us a chance to find new opportunities to challenge other brands, grab market share and double down on our growth strategies and I'm super proud of that."

"The Financial Leaders awards celebrate not only their financial acumen but also their strategic vision and significant contributions to their organizations and their industry as a whole," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler in a statement on the website.

Clear joined Realty ONE Group in 2017 with more than three decades in the industry, more recently as Vice President of Operations for American Home Shield but also in multiple roles at HSA Home Warranty including President, COO, Chief Information Officer and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. Clear has been named multiple times to RISmedia's Newsmaker List - in 2024 as a Crusader - which features some of real estate's most impactful leaders.

Realty ONE Group International, the only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry, now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

