Realty Trust Group Advises Cone Health in Strategic Hospital Disposition

The project initially began in early 2019 as an evaluation of opportunities available to Cone Health for the facility once services were relocated to the Moses Cone Hospital campus in 2020, culminating with a strategy to buy a 140,000 square foot general office building and additional land for future development in exchange for the vacant hospital. The first phase of the transaction, an $18.5M building acquisition , closed in October 2020. The remaining property swap was deferred due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as Cone Health converted the former Women's Hospital to a COVID treatment facility. Following treatment of over 4,700 COVID-19 patients, testing and other COVID-related services have been relocated to other Cone Health facilities in the area.

Adam Luttrell, Vice President with RTG, led the strategic analysis and multi-phase transaction through completion. Cone Health's executive team recognized Luttrell and the RTG team noting their "…expertise to guide us through these transactions including managing negotiations and planning while we navigated a pandemic and merger exploration."

