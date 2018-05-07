Reasoning Mind Joins Renaissance Growth Alliance

Renaissance Flow 360®, an assessment-driven instruction solution, will be integrating with Reasoning Mind's STAAR Readiness program, a Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS)-aligned, adaptive program that provides individualized, interactive lessons and problem-practice on questions formatted and worded like those on the actual the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exam. STAAR Readiness helps Texas students in grades two through eight master the math knowledge and skills needed to meet the challenges of the 21st century and matches the rigor of the STAAR math assessments.

Educators will be able to use Renaissance Flow 360's assessment capabilities to accurately place students into STAAR Readiness math instruction. The integration will save teachers time and will support mastery-based learning by incorporating multiple student growth data points into the Renaissance Flow® mastery dashboard—streamlining the flow of data to plan, deliver, and track differentiated math instruction.

"We're proud to work with Reasoning Mind to support math achievement for students in Texas," said Paula O'Gorman, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Renaissance. "The organization has a strong history of supporting math instruction in several states by empowering educators with solutions that help motivate and engage students. Reasoning Mind is a wonderful addition to the Renaissance Growth Alliance, and we look forward to helping teachers leverage the power of our integrated solutions."

"This strategic partnership with Renaissance underscores our commitment of providing Texas educators with the data and insights they need to inform their instruction and align to TEKS," said Gregg Fleisher, President and CEO of Reasoning Mind. "We'll be working alongside Renaissance to help streamline the planning and preparation process for educators—hopefully helping them eliminate some of the long hours that go into planning. It's exciting to see what the future holds for this integration."

The Renaissance Growth Alliance brings best-in-class instruction to Renaissance Flow 360, ensuring a steady flow of reliable data that can provide insights, organization, and data translation between solutions. This collaboration between instructional providers combines the impacts of individual solutions, helping educators deliver targeted instruction to each of their students. When districts' providers participate in the Renaissance Growth Alliance, educators benefit from having the data collection and reporting all in one place.

STAAR Readiness was developed by Reasoning Mind's team of math PhDs and master teachers who reviewed and analyzed every STAAR problem released and reverse-engineered the state expectations for each TEKS. The program not only precisely captures the content, rigor, wording and format of Texas state expectations, it bridges the gap between the material as it is taught in the student's math class and the kinds of questions seen on the STAAR.

STAAR Readiness' real-time teacher dashboard makes data-driven instruction easy for teachers, extending their reach and empowering them. Teachers see student accuracy over each TEKS standard and can drill down to view student answers on every single problem and every interactive solution step. Based on the results, teachers can assign the appropriate online practice that aligns to their core instruction or work one-on-one or in small-group interventions.

For more information about Reasoning Mind and STAAR Readiness, please visit https://www.reasoningmind.org/programs/staar-readiness/. To learn more about the Renaissance Growth Alliance, visit http://www.renaissance.com/growth-alliance/.

About Renaissance

Renaissance® is a leader in pre-K–12 learning analytics, enabling educators to drive phenomenal student growth. Renaissance's solutions facilitate the ability to analyze, customize, and plan personalized learning paths for students, allowing time for what matters—creating energizing learning experiences in the classroom. Founded by parents, upheld by educators, and enriched by data scientists, Renaissance knows learning is a continual journey—from year to year and throughout a lifetime. Our data-driven, personalized solutions are currently used in over one-third of U.S. schools and more than 70 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.renaissance.com.

About Reasoning Mind

Reasoning Mind™ is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to providing a first-rate math education for every child. The organization designs interactive, online mathematics programs for students that develop higher-order thinking skills, ignite their interest in math, and prepare them for algebra—the "gatekeeper" course to college. In addition, Reasoning Mind offers ongoing professional development, training, and in-person support for teachers and administrators using its programs. With Reasoning Mind, students are engaged, teachers are empowered, and technology is leveraged to provide a world-class mathematics education. Learn more at www.reasoningmind.org.

