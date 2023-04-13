REBA TO BE INTERVIEWED BY GARTH BROOKS DURING SPECIAL TALKSHOPLIVE EVENT ON APRIL 17

Country Music Hall of Famers Will Discuss Reba's Forthcoming Book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire will be interviewed by fellow Oklahoman and Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks during a premiere TalkShopLive livestream event on April 17 at 7 PM Eastern/6 PM Central. The two global entertainers and longtime friends will discuss Reba's highly anticipated forthcoming book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Viewers can tune into the TalkShopLive discussion where they can also pre-order the book here: https://talkshop.live/watch/dWx4C-1rYQe-

Publishers/websites can choose to stream the talk by using the embed code provided below.

Additionally, starting Wednesday, April 19, RFD-TV, The Cowboy Channel and The Cowgirl Channel will have multiple airings of the interview, which will be shoppable directly from the TV and online powered by TalkShopLive.

The show will also be streamed simultaneously to retail windows in New York City for a live commerce WindowShopping(r) experience through TalkShopLive's partnership with FrontRunner Technologies.

Not That Fancy releases October 10 and is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes from Reba. The book, with a foreword by Garth, includes over 50 recipes (desserts, meats, sides, and cocktails) from Reba's family traditions and her restaurant Reba's Place (Atoka, Oklahoma); never-before-seen photographs and never-before-told stories from Reba's personal and professional life (ranching with her Daddy, pranks with Brooks & Dunn, falling in love over a plate of tater tots); and simple lifestyle tips (how to achieve Reba's signature hairstyle, design a down-to-earth date night, play a mean game of cards.)

Recently recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, TalkShopLive continues to be the leading live commerce solution that attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

The startup has powered shoppable livestreams for retail giants Walmart and Best Buy, publishing behemoths Conde Nast and Hearst and superstar talent and creators like Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Dolly Parton, Bobby Flay, Shania Twain and Meredith Duxbury to sell books, music, makeup, housewares and more.

This event will mark Reba's third time utilizing the TalkShopLive platform to engage with her fans while the livestream will mark Brooks' tenth.

On sale now is "The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years." In this Anthology, Garth picks up where he left off in "The Anthology, Part I: The First Five Years," telling his story in his own words and offering fascinating insights to his career and personal life from 1996-2001.

In May 2021, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. He was awarded Country Touring Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. In March 2020, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.

In November 2020, just after receiving the Billboard Music Icon Award, Garth released two new albums, his 12th studio album, "FUN" and live album "Triple Live Deluxe."

After the success of "Garth & Trisha Live!" during prime time on CBS in April 2020, CBS also aired "Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event," in December. Both specials featured Garth and Trisha taking song requests through Facebook, live from their studio, Allentown, in Nashville.

In November of 2019, A&E aired "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On," over two consecutive nights. Part of their esteemed 'Biography' franchise, the documentary offered an intimate look at Garth's life as a musician and father over his entire career.

In January 2020, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and now 20s. Garth debuted "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" in 1989. Now, with "Dive Bar," a duet he sang with Blake Shelton, he makes his appearance on the list in 2020. The single inspired a DIVE BAR tour to dive bars in country music capitals around the country.

In 2019, Garth went vinyl with his meticulously curated vinyl package, LEGACY. This career-defining collection includes No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses and Triple Live, plus CDs with bonus tracks for a total of 7 vinyl albums and 7 CDs in each edition.

In 2017, Garth finished the three-and-a-half-year long Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Garth also has Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth's Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET.

About TalkShopLive(r)

TalkShopLive is the leading live streaming, social selling online network, recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies. With TalkShopLive, shopping has never been more interactive and entertaining. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details while chatting with viewers in real-time. Customers can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows.

An incredible lineup of stars, brands, creators, retailers and publishers have launched their own TalkShopLive channels including Walmart, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, Kevin Jonas, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Scottie Pippen, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Meredith Duxbury, Barbara Camila, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Kiyoko, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect and many more.

