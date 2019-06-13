Rebag Expands Retail Presence in Miami, Florida

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the ultimate destination for re-selling and buying authenticated luxury handbags, today announces its seventh brick and mortar footprint in the US, located in the Miami Design District. Best known for its sleek modern architecture, upscale stores and art galleries, Rebag will now contribute to the Design District's unique shopping experience.

The Miami location serves as Rebag's first flagship location in the Southern US, with more to come in the near future.

"We are thrilled to expand Rebag's retail footprint to the Miami community. The city's vibrant culture and appetite for luxury is the perfect setting for Rebag," says Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag, "Miami has a global reach with customers visiting from all over the world. This new location, with its unique clientele will allow us to reach even more customers looking to both buy and sell luxury designer handbags."

The luxury brand will be adjacent to other premium retailers. To celebrate the store opening, Rebag has commissioned street artist Andrea von Bujdoss (AKA "Queen Andrea") to create a custom mural painting that will live in the courtyard of the store and be officially unveiled during the opening event.

The Handbag Heaven will house the most in-demand designer styles, including the Instagram-worthy Hermès Birkin Wall which has become a staple in all Rebag stores. With the popular Rebag Bar, where customers can authenticate and sell a bag in less than 60 minutes, Rebag is bringing the same transparency, flexibility, and personalized services to the Design District as in the brand's NYC and California boutiques. Designed by Red Antler, Rebag Miami, will be 2 stories and includes an outdoor courtyard where customers will be invited to lounge on signature Rebag Yellow furniture.

The new store opening marks the seventh physical location for Rebag, coming shortly after the company's funding announcement, totalling $52 million to date. Rebag's data-driven approach has led the company to open stores in areas of high online adoption, with plans to increase that portfolio to 30 in the medium term. Rebag's increased retail footprint will include both standalone stores, as well as a continued presence in major luxury malls. To help oversee this expansion, Rebag recently hired Geronimo Chala as VP of Retail. Chala's previous experience includes Managing Director at CH Carolina Herrera and General Manager at Tesla North America. "We are excited to have Geronimo join us," says Gorra. "This is a continuation of our strategy to build a world-class executive team at Rebag and our commitment to attract unparalleled talent."

For shoppers not located in New York, California or Florida, Rebag is accessible through its mobile app and rebag.com, and provides free shipping for anyone looking to sell their designer handbags. For more store information, visit www.rebag.com .

Rebag Miami is located at 140 NE 40th Street, Miami, Florida open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 8PM and Sunday from 10AM to 7PM.

