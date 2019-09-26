Rebag Expands Retail Presence with Roosevelt Field Long Island Store

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, luxury handbag authority Rebag announces its fourth retail location in New York and eighth brick and mortar location in the US, opening in Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York.

"I am particularly excited for Rebag to open in Roosevelt Field as we continue to extend our physical presence outside of the immediate New York City area. We always consider our customers when we plan our retail expansions, and are looking forward to making Rebag accessible to the Long Island community," says Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag. "We're especially thrilled to be part of the largest and most esteemed mall in New York."

Rebag in Roosevelt Field is located on the upper level near the Neiman Marcus wing. Similar to Rebag's other brick and mortar stores, the latest "Handbag Heaven" is haloed in the company's signature pastel yellow, with an illuminated Rebag emblem welcoming shoppers. The space was designed by Red Antler and Small Office.

"We are excited to welcome Rebag into Roosevelt Field as an addition to our luxury space," says Zachary Beloff, national director of business development for Simon Property Group. "Rebag is an obvious fit given our current high-end offerings and will do very well within our shopping community -- especially as a brand where customers can not only buy, but also sell their designer bags."

Featuring the popular Rebag Bar and quintessential Hermès Birkin Wall, two staples of each Rebag boutique, the location offers the same transparency, flexibility, and personalized services that Rebag has become synonymous with. Customers can shop the entire online and in-store collections, sell a bag within 60 minutes, or exchange a previous purchase for at least 70% of the original price via Rebag Infinity.

The Roosevelt Field store opening marks the eighth physical location for Rebag. Rebag's data-driven approach has led the company to open stores in areas of high online adoption with seven existing locations, and plans to increase that portfolio to 30 in the medium term. Rebag's increased retail footprint will include both standalone stores, as well as a continued presence in major luxury malls.

For shoppers not located in New York, Florida or California, Rebag is accessible through its mobile app and rebag.com. Rebag offers a unique process that provides payment for bags accepted within 1-2 business days for online transactions and in less than 60 minutes in stores. For more store information, visit www.rebag.com .

Rebag Roosevelt Field is located at 630 Old Country Road, Garden City, NY 11530 on the upper level, open Monday through Saturday from 10:00AM to 9:30PM and Sunday from 11:00AM to 7:00PM.

Press Contact:

FACTORY PR

rebag@factorypr.com

212.941.9394

SOURCE Rebag

Related Links

http://www.rebag.com

