Rebag Expands Retail Presence with San Francisco Store

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rebag announces its fourth retail location in California and ninth brick and mortar location in the US, opening in San Francisco, California.

Rebag San Francisco is located in the retail mecca of San Francisco's famed Union Square, steps away from Hermès and Goyard. Adjacent to Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen, the latest "Handbag Heaven" boasts an open and airy layout, with double-height ceilings. The space is haloed in the company's signature pastel yellow, with an illuminated Rebag emblem welcoming shoppers.

"California is one of our largest markets," says Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag. "The time is right to expand our physical retail presence to San Francisco, especially in Union Square, a mecca for luxury shopping. We are excited to continue our physical retail growth and allowing consumers to experience Rebag in real life."

Featuring the popular Rebag Bar and quintessential Hermès Birkin Wall, two staples of each Rebag boutique, the 1,450 square foot location offers the same transparency, flexibility, and personalized services that Rebag has become synonymous with. Customers can shop the entire online and in-store collections, sell a bag within 60 minutes, or exchange a previous purchase for at least 70% of the original price via Rebag Infinity.

The San Francisco store opening marks the ninth physical location for Rebag, coming within the same year of their $25 Million in Series C Funding announcement. Rebag's data-driven approach has led the company to open stores in areas of high online adoption with nine locations and plans to increase that portfolio to 30 in the medium term. Rebag's increased retail footprint will include standalone stores, as well as a continued presence in major luxury malls.

For shoppers not located in New York, California or Florida, Rebag is accessible through its mobile app and rebag.com. Rebag offers a unique process that provides payment for bags accepted within 1-2 business days for online transactions and in less than 60 minutes in stores. For more store information, visit www.rebag.com .

Rebag San Francisco is located in Union Square at 50 Maiden Lane, San Francisco, CA 94108, open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 6PM, and Sunday 12PM to 6PM.

Press Contact:

FACTORY PR

rebag@factorypr.com

212.941.9394

SOURCE Rebag

Related Links

http://www.rebag.com

