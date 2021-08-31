Rebag Launches the Rebag Outlet

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 31, Rebag, the authority for buying, selling, and trading luxury will launch the Rebag Outlet, a selection of off-price designer items that customers can shop at exceptional values, up to 80% off retail, directly on Rebag.com.

The Rebag Outlet builds upon the brand's promise to make the resale process more transparent and circular for customers, providing a convenient and even more affordable way to shop for luxury goods. The outlet will sell one-of-a-kind designer styles from Rebag's 25,000+ inventory, including bags, watches, fine jewelry and accessories, all priced exceptionally in accordance with their unique character*. Brands that will be sold via the Rebag Outlet include Dior, Gucci, Prada, David Yurman, Tiffany & Co. and more.

Since launching in 2014, Rebag has become the ultimate shopping and selling destination for designer goods. At Rebag, consumers are able to shop from a constantly updated collection of the world's most coveted luxury handbags and accessories, and all items undergo an in-person, multi-touch review process performed by its in-house team of experts with over 100+ years of combined experience.

To shop the Rebag Outlet beginning August 31, visit Rebag.com and look for the "Outlet" tag on select items or apply the "Outlet" filter via the site's navigation function.

Press Contact:

FACTORY PR

[email protected]

212.941.9394

*Disclaimer:

Outlet items are final sale and neither returns nor Rebag Infinity buybacks are accepted for Outlet.

About Rebag:

Rebag, the authority on buying and selling luxury goods, is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US and has established itself as a leader in the luxury re-commerce space. Founded by Charles Gorra, what makes Rebag unique is that for the first time in the industry, it is possible to sell your designer goods and receive instant payment. Since 2014, the digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, VOGUE, TechCrunch and more.

SOURCE Rebag