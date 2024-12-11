Rebag Releases Its Fifth Annual Clair Report: A Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale

The authoritative luxury resale index reveals brand value shifts, investment opportunities, and emerging trends for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the leading luxury resale platform, has unveiled the fifth edition of its Clair Report. Leveraging the power of Clair, its proprietary Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale, Rebag's 2024 Clair Report provides unparalleled insights into brand value, investment-worthy styles, and demand shifts across the luxury resale market.

"2024 has proven to be an exciting year for the luxury resale market, with a variety of dynamic shifts influenced by the strength of brand value, emerging celebrity- and social media-influenced trends, and evolving consumer behaviors," said Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag. "This year's Clair Report highlights the brands and styles that are not only thriving today but also demonstrating significant potential as long-term investment opportunities. Our aim is to empower consumers with the insights they need to make informed and confident decisions in an ever-evolving market."

Key Insights from the Clair Report:

For the first time, Goyard surpassed Hermès in value retention, posting a stellar 104% retention rate. Hermès continues to perform well, retaining 100% of its retail value

Both Chanel and Louis Vuitton saw impressive gains in 2024, entering the "unicorn" category with value retention rates surpassing 85% (92% and 88%, respectively)

saw impressive gains in 2024, entering the "unicorn" category with value retention rates surpassing 85% (92% and 88%, respectively) Celine's value retention rose 16%, and Prada experienced a 13% surge, with the Re-Edition 2000 Hobo seeing a remarkable 109% retention

Miu Miu saw a 13% increase in average value retention in 2024, tying with sister label Prada for the third-largest rise

Trending in 2024

The Taylor Swift Effect Taylor Swift's 2024 dominance, fueled by her Eras Tour and high-profile romance with Travis Kelce , reverberated through various industries, including the luxury market. Fans attending Swift's sold-out tour, inspired by the dazzling looks worn by the star herself, have embraced glittering outfits, decked out in sequins and rhinestones. Reflecting this trend, several petite, concert-friendly designer handbags by Prada, Chanel, and Fendi achieved 100% or higher average value retention in 2024, proving that the perfect complement to Swift-approved, sequin-studded ensembles is also investment-worthy.





TikTok Trends Taking the internet by storm in August 2024 , the "Very Demure, Very Mindful" TikTok trend, initiated by Jools Lebron, promotes a satirical take on modesty and mindfulness in daily life. This trend coincides with the rising popularity of ladylike accessories, particularly top-handle bags, which exude elegance and refinement. From the Loewe Puzzle to the Hermès Mini Kelly, several "demure" styles saw impressive double- and triple-digit value retention this year.





Brat Green The "Brat Green" trend, ignited by Charli XCX's album "Brat" released in June 2024 , features a vibrant lime hue that has permeated fashion, notably influencing the value retention of certain designer handbags. Examples include the Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Bag in "Brat Green," which saw its value climb by 20%, and the Balenciaga Hourglass Top Handle in the same electrifying hue, which experienced a 17% increase over the past year.



2024 Notable Finds

Biggest Brands of 2024 Goyard - 104% retention Hermès - 100% retention Chanel - 92% retention (+11% increase from 2023) Louis Vuitton - 88% retention (+7% increase from 2023) Celine - 64% retention (+16% increase from 2023)

Most Searched Bag Styles Fendi Baguette Louis Vuitton OnTheGo Hermès Birkin Louis Vuitton Neverfull Chanel Classic Flap Dior Lady Dior



Rebag's 2024 Clair Report contains research and data from Clair, Rebag's proprietary luxury appraisal index that uses several factors, including retail price, demand, and research to determine the exact pricing of Rebag items for cash or credit. Rebag's luxury experts culled from data from the trailing 12 months to reveal the biggest movers on the luxury resale market.

For more information, and to access the Clair Report, visit rebag.com/clairreport

Press Contact:

FACTORY PR

[email protected]

212.941.9394

About Rebag:

Founded by Charles Gorra in 2014, Rebag is a leader in luxury resale. With the launch of Consignment in 2023 and the industry-first membership program Rebag⁺ in 2024, Rebag stands out as the most transparent, flexible, and rewarding resale platform. Utilizing proprietary technology and millions of data points to determine the resale value of designer items, Rebag enables customers to receive instant payment, a first in the industry. A digitally native company, Rebag has retail locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Florida and select Bloomingdale's nationwide. Rebag has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, Vogue, TechCrunch and more. For more information, visit www.rebag.com .

SOURCE Rebag