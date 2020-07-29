Rebag Unlocks The Vault, a Treasure Trove of Luxury Resale Resources

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the ultimate destination for buying and selling luxury accessories, unlocks The Vault - an endless treasure trove of luxury resale resources supported by years of data and experience, exclusively on www.rebag.com .

Developed from research collected on luxury resale, The Vault was created by Rebag's in-house handbag and accessory experts with the purpose of educating and empowering the resale consumer to make informed buying and selling decisions.

With help from The Vault, consumers can strategize their first purchase of a second hand Chanel bag, learn the storied history of a heritage brand like Hermès, or see step by step how to accessorize a handbag with collectible scarves.

"The Vault has been nearly six years in the making," says Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag. "Now, consumers are able to access all of the knowledge and data we've gathered over the years about luxury goods in one place. One of Rebag's main goals is to educate consumers and bring total transparency to the resale industry. The Vault is another step in that direction."

At launch, The Vault will contain articles, videos and photo guides covering topics including:

Designer & Style 101s: Luxury house histories, ideation and execution of handbag models and accessories, authentication facts, collection critiques and analyses

Basics & Care: Cleaning and care guides for second hand luxury, styling tips, shopping guides

Fashion Features: Reporting on fashion weeks, seasonal forecasts, guest writing by style influencers and tastemakers

Reports & Trend Pieces: Consumer and industry news, interviews with industry experts and changemakers, analyses of industry trends

For more information on The Vault, visit https://rebag.com/thevault/

