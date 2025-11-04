Rebecca Kujawa Appointed to Equinix Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Kujawa to the Equinix Board of Directors. Kujawa most recently served as President & CEO of NextEra Energy Resources, the largest competitive power company in the U.S. and the world's leader in renewables.

Rebecca Kujawa

"Rebecca brings tremendous experience within the energy sector, and we are very excited to have her join our Board at such a vital time in our company's journey," said Charles Meyers, Executive Chairman, Equinix. "With her more than two decades of leadership at the intersection of energy, technology and capital markets, Rebecca's expertise will be invaluable as we navigate an increasingly complex global energy market and secure the power capacity required to fuel our next phase of growth—doubling our existing footprint in the next five years."

In her role as President & CEO of NextEra Energy Resources, one of the top five capital investors in the U.S., Kujawa managed $15–$20 billion in annual capital investment and oversaw significant growth across renewables, storage, natural gas, nuclear and transmission infrastructure. She drove a company-wide digital transformation using AI and advanced analytics to accelerate execution across a ~300 GW project development pipeline.

Kujawa brings extensive governance experience, having served as Chairperson of Nuclear Electric Insurers Limited (NEIL) and as a board member of XPLR Infrastructure. At NEIL, she served on the Audit, Finance & Risk, and Governance Committees, contributing to strategic oversight across financial integrity, enterprise risk and regulatory compliance. She is a respected voice on energy transition, digital innovation and infrastructure, and she has spoken at COP28, CERAWeek, the Milken Institute Global Conference and the World Hydrogen Summit. Earlier this year, she was named one of Fortune's "Next to Lead: The 25 Most Powerful Rising Executives in the Fortune 500" for her bold leadership and strategic vision. Kujawa earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in public policy studies and graduated with honors from Duke University.

